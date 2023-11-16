Winners of the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award 2023

Slovenian photographer Samo Vidic is the winner of the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award 2023 thanks to a photo taken during a training session onboard Alinghi Red Bull Racing in Barcelona (ESP).

A sports photographer for over twenty years, Samo Vidic has developed a passion for sailing while capturing images of the Extreme Sailing Series and the GC32 class. He wins the contest ahead of Samuel Cade (FRA) and Christian Bonin (CAN).

Samo Vidic was chosen as one of Alinghi Red Bull Racing’s official photographers for the 37th America’s Cup, and he immediately accepted the challenge.

French photographer Samuel Cade came second in the competition with a spectacular image of Charlie Dalin’s IMOCA Macif during the AZIMUT 2023 Challenge.

Canadian Christian Bonin came third with a photo of 29ers dinghies sailing at the ABYC Seahorse Youth Regatta, showing a fascinating contrast of colours.

The Public Award, based on the number of public votes online, was won by Eugenia Bakunova (RUS), ahead of Brigi Török (HUN) and Ewan Lebourdais (FRA).

A total of 144 photographers, representing 30 nationalities – a new record – took part in this year’s Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image Award.