2021 ILCA Radial Women’s World Championship

The 2021 ILCA6 Radial Women’s World Championship at Al-Musannah Sports City, Oman has attracted 64 Entries from 31 Countries.

Taking place at the same time – 29 Nov to 6 Dec – are the ILCA6 Radial Men’s World Championship, which has seven entries from five countries.

Top ranked entries expected to feature for the podium places include Maxime Jonker NED second in 2020, Anne-Marie Rindom DEN, Emma Plasschaert BEL and Maud Jayet SUI. 2020 winner Marit Bouwmeester NED is not entered.

Notably absent from the British Team line-up is former world champion and three-time Olympian Ali Young, who has decided to retire from Olympic campaigning.

With Covid Omicron variant cases now spreading in Britain and Europe, the competitors already in Oman for the event will face increased restrictions when they come to return to their home countries after the event.

Most European countries are raising entry restrictions at ports and airports, with increased testing. In England new arrivals will have to quarantine until they test negative for coronavirus.

First racing for both Radial events is scheduled for Wednesday 1 December.

British competitors expected to take part:

Daisy Collingridge (image)

Anya Haji-Michael

Matilda Nicholls

Molly Sacker

Hannah Snellgrove

Josh Morgan

