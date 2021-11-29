Standing Ovation for Sunrise at RORC Oscars

There was a standing ovation for the overall winner of the 2021 RORC Season’s Points Championship, Tom Kneen’s JPK 1180 Sunrise.

The team received a huge haul of prizes including the Jazz Trophy for winning IRC Overall and the Somerset Memorial Trophy for RORC Yacht of the Year.

Sunrise’s victorious season is unprecedented in the 21-year history of the Championship. Winning the RORC Season’s Points Championship by 133 points, including overall wins under IRC in the East Coast Race and the Morgan Cup.

The zenith of Sunrise’s success came when Tom Kneen became the first British skipper to win the Rolex Fastnet Race since 2003.

Tala win IRC Zero Overall

Retaining the Europeans Cup for the best yacht in IRC Zero was David Collins’ Botin IRC 52 Tala. A fantastic season included winning IRC Zero for the Rolex Fastnet Race.

Bellino win IRC Two-Handed & IRC Three Overall

2021 was a victorious year for Rob Craigie racing his Sun Fast 3600 Bellino with Deb Fish. Bellino won IRC Three with 93 entries, as well as IRC Two-Handed with 80 entries.

The 2021 Royal Ocean Racing Club Annual Dinner and Prize Giving was generously supported by Louis Roederer Champagne and William Grant & Sons Distillers.

Racing for the 2022 RORC Season’s Points Championship continues on January 8th with the RORC Transatlantic Race.

