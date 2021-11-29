Transat Jacques Vabre – Class 40 Victory for Redman

Class 40 victory has gone to Redman, co-skippered by Frenchman Antoine Carpentier and Pablo Santurde Del Arco of Spain.

One hour and 4 minutes after Redman crossed the line, Valentin Gautier and Simon Koster of Switzerland on Banque du Léman took second place.

Just over 30 minutes later Cédric Château and Jérémie Mion on Seafrigo – Sogestran claimed third place.

Carpentier and Del Arco, who started the race as one of the favourites, crossed the finish line Monday morning after 21 days 22 hours and 33 minutes, covering the 4,600 mile theoretical course at an average speed of 8.7 knots.

Brian Thompson and Alister Richardson of Britain finished in 11th place in a race time of 22 days 6 hours 11 minutes.

Transat Jacques Vabre – Rankings November 30

CLASS40

1. Redman – Antoine Carpentier and Pablo Santurde Del Arco

2. Banque du Léman – Valentin Gautier and Simon Koster

3. Seafrigo – Sogestran – Cédric Château and Jérémie Mion

GBR:

11. Tquila – Brian Thompson and Alister Richardson