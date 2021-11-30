Tragedy at Sea in ARC

A crew member on the French yacht Agecanonix has been killed while taking part in the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers (ARC).



Following a MAYDAY call from the Agecanonix around midnight of November 26-27 requesting a medical evacuation, the cruise ship PV Mein Schiff 1, diverted to evacuate two crew and the body of Max Delannoy.

The rescue operation was successfully completed at 14:00 hrs 28 November, with both crew and the deceased safely on board and taken to Funchal, Madeira.

The Yacht Agecanonix has been abandoned and is being tracked by MRCC Ponta Delgada via the on-board YB tracker.

Information available descibes Max Delannoy taking the helm for his night shift, when the boom violently hit him in the head. He was prevented from falling overboard, but it is reported he died instantly.

The World Cruising Club said: “Our thoughts are very much with the Anglade and Delannoy families during this sad and difficult time.”

