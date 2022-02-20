505 North American Championship – Martin and Lowry penultimate day leaders

Mike Martin and Adam Lowry are the new leaders of the 505 North American Champions

Mike Martin and Adam Lowry of the St. Francis Yacht Club sailed a great second half to the 505 North American Championship, with back to back wins giving them a five point overall vlead into the final day

Second are Stuart McNay and Caleb Paine of the Beverly YC with 16 points and in third place Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel of the Santa Cruz YC with 17 points.

Overseas competitors included Ian Pinnell from the UK, Tim and Finn Böger from Germany and Peter Scannell and John Dunlea from Ireland.

The event is hosted by the Clearwater Community Sailing Centre in Florida, USA.

505 North American Championship – Leaders After 9 races, 2 discard (33 entries)

1st USA 9106 Mike MARTIN and Adam Lowry – – 11 pts

2nd USA 89 Stuart McNAY and TBA – – 16 pts

3rd USA 9003 Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel – – 17 pts

4th USA 9160 Howard Hamlin and Jeff Nelson – – 29 pts

5th USA 9004 Eric Anderson and TBA – – 33 pts

6th USA 8854 Craig Thompson and TBA – – 49 pts

7th USA 9102 Douglas Hagan and TBA – – 53 pts

8th USA 8965 Mike Zani and TBA – – 54 pts

9th USA 8856 Ethan Bixby and Ethan Bixby – – 58 pts

10th GBR 9238 Ian Pinnell and Carl Smit – – 68 pts

11th USA 9216 Robert Tennant and TBA – – 74 pts

12th USA 8576 Mike Punnett and TBA – – 75 pts

13th USA 8786 Luke Ingalls and TBA – – 77 pts

14th USA 9041 Henry Amthor and Dustin Romey – – 83T pts

15th GER 9169 Tim Böger and Finn Böger – – 83T pts

16th IRL 8987 Peter Scannell and John Dunlea – – 86 pts

Full results available here . . .