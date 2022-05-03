A-Class Worlds – Jakub Surowiec leads after first day

Jakub Surowiec of Poland leads the Beacon Group Open A-Class World Championship after two races at the Houston YC, Texas, USA.

Surowiec leads with three points, four ahead of Riley Gibbs of the USA, with Australia’s Darren Bundock in third place tied on nine points with lago Lopez of Spain.

A tight pack led by Steven Brewin on ten points follows, with Ravi Parent USA on 11, Emmanuel Dode FRA 12 and Bruce Mahoney USA 13 points.

Surowiec won the first race of the open division ahead of Gibbs and Bundock. In the second race Parent was the winner ahead of Surowiec with Brewin in third place.



In the Classic division, defending champion Andrew Landenberger won both races and has taken a two point lead ahead of Micky Todd GBR/ESP (2, 2) with O.H. Rodgers USA (3, 3) in third.

Racing continues on Galveston Bay through Friday 6 May.

A-Class World Championship – Open – Leaders after 2 races (35 entries)

1st POL 41 Jakub Surowiec 1 2 – – 3 pts

2nd USA 96 Riley Gibbs 2 5 – – 7 pts

3rd AUS88 Darren Bundock 3 6 – – 9T pts

4th ESP 97 lago Lopez Marra 5 4 – – 9T pts

5th AUS 4 Steven Brewin 7 3 – – 10 pts

6th USA 76 Ravi Parent 10 1 – – 11 pts

7th FRA 2 Emmanuel Dode 4 8 – – 12 pts

8th USA 311 Bruce Mahoney 6 7 – – 13 pts

9th POL 1 Jacek Noetzel 9 9 – – 18 pts

10th USA 320 Bailey White 8 12 – – 20 pts

11th CAN 44 Larry Woods 12 11 – – 23 pts

12th USA 330 Lars Guck 15 10 – – 25 pts

13th USA 426 Cam Farrah 14 15 – – 29 pts

14th USA 230 Bob Hodges 16 16 – – 32 pts

15th ISV 15 Chris Batchelor 24 13 – – 37 pts

A-Class World Championship – Classic – Leaders after 2 races (32 entries)

1st AUS 308 Andrew Landenberger 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd ESP 7 Micky Todd 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd USA73 O.H. Rodgers 3 3 – – 6 pts

4th AUS 300 Andreas Landenberger SCP 4 – – 8 pts

5th USA 192 Ken Marshack 4 6 – – 10 pts

6th USA 99 Ben Hall 8 5 – – 13 pts

7th SUI 65 Charles Bueche 10 7 – – 17 pts

8th USA 279 Jeremy Laundergan 7 11 – – 18 pts

9th USA 232 Bill Kast 11 9 – – 20 pts

10th USA 4 Bobby Orr 6 15 – – 21T pts

11th USA 268 Andrew Burdett 9 12 – – 21T pts

12th USA 777 Gilbert Macpherson 5 20 – – 25T pts

13th USA 449 Axel Issel 15 10 – – 25T pts

14th USA 79 Patrick Stadt 13 13 – – 26 pts

15th USA 007 Michael Krantz 19 8 – – 27 pts