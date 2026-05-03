Congressional Cup – Monnin and Tapper face-off in Matchrace final

Eric Monnin SUI and Cole Tapper AUS face-off in the 61st Congressional Cup matchrace Final.

Both of the finalists came back from 2 – 0 ‘sudden-death‘ positions in their semi-finals on Sunday.

Eric Monnin recovering to take a 3 – 2 victory over Johnie Berntsson SWE and Cole Tapper taking a 3 – 2 win against Chris Poole USA.

Berntsson and Poole will meet in a petite-final.

Founded by Long Beach Yacht Club in 1965, the Congressional Cup set the standard for top-level match racing worldwide, and pioneered the concept of on-the-water umpiring.