RS200 Northern Tour face wind and ‘waves’ on Pennington Flash

Alistair and Helen Norris took a cleansweep at the Leigh & Lowton RS200 Northern Tour event.

As soon as you entered the sailing club grounds you could tell it was going to be a windy one, but white horses on Pennington Flash !

While local members Alistair and Helen Norris dominated the leaderboard, they were kept honest by Alex Leonard and Oliver Reyner from Bassenthwaite SC, who made a sweep of four, second place finishes.

In third place were Russell and Vicky Page, who were involved in a tight struggle with Martin and Sian Joesbury, who finished fourth by one point, and Adam and Martyn Catlow fifth a further three ponts back in fifth place.

The final race was a survivers-only affair with just seven setting out to tackle the wind and ‘waves’ . . . and five finishing.

Alistair and Helen also won the raffle which contained a prize of a spliced set of Jib and Spinnaker Sheets provided by the RS200 Northern Tour sponsor, Ginger Boats Racing.

RS200 Northern Tour – Final after 4 races

1st 1509 Alistair Norris and Helen Norris, LLSC ‑1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 1709 Alex Leonard and Oliver Reyner, Bassenthwaite SC ‑2 2 2 2 – – 6 pts

3rd 1419 Russell Page and Vicky Page, Budworth SC 3 ‑6 4 3 – – 10 pts

4th 1606 Martin Joesbury and Sian Joesbury, Budworth SC 4 4 3 (DNC) – – 11 pts

5th 728 Adam Catlow and Martyn Catlow, LLSC 6 3 5 (DNF) – – 14 pts

6th 1333 M/O Rayner and Ben Rayner, Yorkshire Dales SC 8 ‑10 6 4 – – 18 pts

7th 1033 Louise McKeand and Ross Southwell, LLSC 5 5 8 (DNC) – – 18 pts

8th 1366 Oscar Cawthorne and Ralph Cawthorne, Shustoke SC (DNF) 8 9 5 – – 22 pts

9th 1402 Ben Dearden and Ffion Morgan, Yorkshire Dales SC 10 ‑12 7 6 – – 23 pts

10th 1730 Kevin Gerald and Wendy Martin, Budworth SC 7 7 (DNC) DNC – – 28 pts

11th 1478 Ben Teague and Issie Burton, Abersoch SC 11 9 (DNC) DNC – – 34 pts

12th 891 Dan McLean and Ava McLean, LLSC 9 (DNC) DNC DNC – – 37 pts

13th 1435 Huge Smallman and Debroah Love, Budworth SC (DNF) 11 DNC DNC – – 39 pts