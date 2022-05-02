Negri and Lambertenghi are Star Eastern Hemisphere Champions

The winner of this Neapolitan edition of the 2022 Star Estearn Hemisphere Championship Silver Event was the reigning world champion Diego Negri, with crew Sergio Lambertenghi.
They won with one day to spare and were awarded the trophy on the terrace of the Circolo Savoia, organizer of the event, by the president of the Italian Sailing Federation, Francesco Ettorre, and by the number one of the Santa Lucia club, Fabrizio Cattaneo della Volta.
Other overall positions were decided on the final day . . . the Italian – and past World Champion – Enrico Chieffi and Ferdinando Colaninno took second place,
Hubert Merkelbach and Kilian Weise GER finished third after winning the only race of the day.
The Croatian pair Marin Misura and Tonko Barac finished fourth.
The event was organized by RYCC Savoia, International Star Class and Flotta di Capri.
Star Eastern Hemisphere Championship – Final after 7 races (41 entries)
1st ITA-8567 Diego Negri and Sergio lambertenghi – – 10 pts
2nd ITA-8563 Enrico Chieffi and Ferdinando Colaninno – – 19 pts
3rd GER-8446 Hubert Merkelbach and Kilian Weise – – 22 pts
4th CRO-8531 Marin Misura and Tonko Barac – – 24 pts
5th GER-8513 Daniel Fritz and Alberto Ambrosini – – 26 pts
6th ARG-8553 Juan Kouyoumdjian and Fernando Rivero – – 45 pts
7th SUI-8575 Piet Eckert and Frederico Melo – – 46 pts
8th DEN-8517 Lars Hendriksen and Jan Eli Gravad – – 54 pts
9th ITA-8568 Flavio Favini and Nicolas Seravalle – – 58 pts
10th ITA-8029 Alberto Simeone and Fulvio de Simone – – 84 pts
11th ITA-8290 Mario Borroi and Edward Right – – 86 pts
12th ITA-8432 Luca Simeone and Vittorio Landolfi – – 89 pts
13th ARG-8421 Diego Peisajovich and Javier Siro – – 90 pts
14th ITA-8178 Nello Oliviero and Enrico Milano – – 98 pts
15th ITA-8576 Riccardo Improta and Andrea Lupoli – – 98 pts
16th ITA-8557 Giovanni Coppo and Frithjof Kleen – – 99 pts
17th SUI-8499 Juerg Wittich and Christian Trachsel – – 99 pts
18th SUI-8512 BernhardnSeger and Walter Oess – – 100 pts
19th GER-8385 Hubert Rauch and Edoardo Natucci – – 101 pts
20th SWE-8564 Erik Dahlén and David Nogén – – 104 pts