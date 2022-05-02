Tragic accident at ILCA master regatta

Tragic accident in Livorno, Italy, during the ILCA Master Class Regatta

Massimo Patelli, a 51-year-old sailor from Romagna, unfortunately lost his life in an accident during the ILCA 6 Master class regatta on Saturday 30 April.

Mr Patelli was struck to the head by the boom.

Brought ashore by a regatta rescue boat, resuscitation maneuvers were carried out but unfortunately without success. He was declared dead at the hospital.

Mr Patelli, from the Yacht Club Marina di Cattolica, was racing in the ILCA 6 class at the City of Livorn International Sailing Week and had a long experience in racing.

Following the tragic accident, the Naval Academy and the ILCA regatta organizers suspended all events as a sign of condolence.

Original Report by FareVela available here . . .