Cervantes Trophy Race – Hat-trick of wins for INO XXX

The first race of the domestic season for the RORC Season’s Points Championship was a tricky light airs dash across the English Channel to Le Havre.

RORC Commodore James Neville, racing HH42 INO XXX was the standout performer scoring a hat-trick of wins: The Cervantes Trophy for first overall after IRC time correction, race line honours, and IRC Zero.

Michael O’Donnell’s J/121 Darkwood was second overall and the winner of IRC One.

Tim Goodhew & Kelvin Matthews racing Sun Fast 3200 Cora had a superb race, taking third overall, and winning IRC Three and IRC Two-Handed.

The Army Sailing Association’s Sun Fast 3600 Fujitsu British Soldier, skippered by Henry Foster was the winner of IRC Two.

The Cervantes Trophy Race is part of the 2022 RORC Season’s Points Championship, the world’s largest offshore racing series comprising of 16 testing races.

Every race has its own coveted prize for the overall winner and famous trophies for IRC class honours.

The fifth race of the championship is the De Guingand Bowl Race, which is scheduled to start on Saturday 14 May from the Royal Yacht Squadron Line with an overnight race in the Solent and adjacent waters.