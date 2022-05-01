Swan Tuscany Challenge – Setting the bar high

1st ClubSwan 50 class Hatari of Marcus Brennecke



1st ClubSwan 36 class G Spot of Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio



Germany and Italy tied on points at top of Nations League table

The ultimate destination of the winners’ trophies at the Swan Tuscany Challenge went down to the wire, with the final results still in the balance on the last legs of the concluding races.

In the 13-strong ClubSwan 50 class – Hatari of Marcus Brennecke was the overall winner with 45 points, with second Stella Maris of August Schram on 47 points.

In third place was Giuliana of Alberto Franchi with 58 points and in fourth place Balthasar, Bas de Voogd with 60.5 points.

In the ClubSwan 36 class – G Spot of Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio was the overall victor after ten races with 26 points and in second Mamao of Haakon Lorentzen on 28 points .

In third place was Facing Future of Mehmet Taki with 33 points, and in fourth Fra Martina of Edoardo Pavesio wirh 40 points.



The Swan Tuscany Challenge delivered five days of exhilarating racing and set the bar high for the whole of the 2022 ClubSwan Racing season.

The fleet will gather again at the end of next month in Villasimius for the Swan Sardinia Challenge.

Swan Tuscany Challenge – ClubSwan 50 Final after 10 races (13 entries)

1st GER 5016 HATARI Marcus Brennecke – – 45 pts

2nd AUT 5021 STELLA MARIS August Schram – – 47 pts

3rd ITA 5002 GIULIANA Alberto Franchi – – 58 pts

4th BEL 5012 BALTHASAR Bas de Voogd – – 60.5 pts

5th ITA 5004 CUORDILEONE Nautor Swan – – 62 pts

6th SWE 5006 REGINA 2.0 Jacob Wallenberg – – 63 pts

7th GER 5005 EARLYBIRD Hendrik Brandis – – 69 pts

8th ITA 5022 DRIFTER SAIL Andrea Bianchedi – – 74 pts

9th MON 5028 MOONLIGHT Graeme Peterson – – 75 pts

10th GBR 5023 PERHONEN Ross Warburton – – 78 pts

11th ROU 5027 NATALIA George Brailoiu – – 82 pts

12th GBR 5026 DJANGO Giovanni Lombardi – – 88 pts

13th ITA 5010 ULIKA Andrea Masi – – 90 pts

Swan Tuscany Challenge – ClubSwan 36 Final after 10 races (7 entries)

1st MON 3618 G SPOT Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio – – 26 pts

2nd BRA 3603 MAMAO Haakon Lorentzen – – 28 pts

3rd TUR 3605 FACING FUTURE Mehmet Taki – – 33 pts

4th ITA 3623 FRA MARTINA Edoardo Pavesio – – 40 pts

5th ITA 3601 CUORDILEONE John-Christian de Champs – – 41 pts

6th GER 3612 GODDESS Nikolai P. Burkart – – 53 pts

7th HUN 3607 BLACK BATTALION Arpad Habony – – 60 pts

Full results available here . . .