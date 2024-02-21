ILCA Senior Europeans – Second lost day puts event in doubt

The ILCA Senior European championships had a second day of competition without any races for any of the fleets.

This leaves the event with just two days to complete four races for the event to be considered valid, and six races for the allocation of new Olympic spots for the European countries.

The plan for Thursday is to try for three races per fleet to get the event back on track.

The second lost day comes after a prolonged day of waiting both ashore and on the water, and despite numerous attempts and races abandoned due to light and shifting breeze conditions.

Team GB has yet to announce their ILCA 6 selection for the Paris Olympics.

If they have not already made their decision following the recent Worlds, the next event would be the Trophy SAR Princess Sofia in Palma, Mallorca at the end of March.

Women – 2024 ILCA 6 Senior European championship (110 entries)

1st LTU Viktorija ANDRULYTE – – 1 -4 2 – – 3 pts

2nd CRO Elena VOROBEVA – – 1 2 -30 – – 3 pts

3rd HUN Maria ERDI – – 3 -5 3 – – 6 pts

GBR

35th GBR Matilda NICHOLLS – – -32 25 5 – – 30 pts

Men – 2024 ILCA 6 Senior European championship (70 entries)

1st GRE Alexandros ELEFTHERIADIS – – 3 4 – – 7 pts

2nd GRE Dionysios KALPOGIANNAKIS – – 7 5 – – 12 pts

3rd GRE Konstantinos PORTOSALTE – – 1 12 – – 13 pts

GBR

22nd GBR Jon EMMETT – – 38 13 – – 51 pts

Men – 2024 ILCA 7 Senior European championship (136 entries)

1st ISR Omer VERED VILENCHIK – – 5 2 – – 7 pts

2nd HUN Benjamin VADNAI – – 7 1 – – 8 pts

3rd ITA Pietro GIACOMONI – – 4 5 – – 9 pts

GBR

26th GBR Finley DICKINSON – – 4 19 – – 23 pts

Full resullts available here . . .