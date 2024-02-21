Caribbean 600 – Jason Carroll’s MOD70 Argo Wins Multihull Line Honours

Jason Carroll’s MOD70 Argo (USA) has taken Multihull Line Honours in the 2024 Caribbean 600 in an elapsed time of 01 Day 08 Hrs 08 Mins and 40 Secs.

Argo Crew: Jason Carroll, Weston Barlow, Chad Corning, Pete Cumming, Sam Goodchild, Chris Maxted, Charlie Ogletree, Brian Thompson.

Erik Maris’ MOD70 Zoulou (FRA) was the second boat to finish the RORC Caribbean 600 and was just 19 minutes behind Zoulou after over 32 hours of intense racing.



Alexia Barrier’s MOD70 Limosa – The Famous Project (FRA), co-skippered by Dee Caffari, completed the Multihull Line Honours podium, finishing the race less than four hours behind Argo.

This was the fifth RORC Caribbean 600 for Jason Carroll and the second time MOD70 Argo has taken Multihull Line honours. Argo’s 2022 race record remains intact (01 Day 05 Hrs 48 Mins 45 Secs).