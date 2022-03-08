American Magic confirm sailing team for AC37

The New York Yacht Club American Magic, the U.S. sailing team challenging for the 37th America’s Cup, has confirmed the initial core sailing team roster.

This will comprise: Tom Burnham, Lucas Calabrese, Andrew Campbell, Riley Gibbs, Paul Goodison, Michael Menninger, and Dan Morris.

Tom Burnham, American Magic Head Coach said . . . “The sailors are actively sailing in other events and regattas around the globe. We are currently planning our sailing schedule for the 37th America’s Cup, per the Rules of the Protocol all of the teams are permitted to start sailing their AC75 this September.”

Terry Hutchinson, Skipper and President of Sailing Operations for American Magic added . . . “Our goal is to win the America’s Cup and bring the trophy back to United States and the New York Yacht Club. We are confident we are putting together a balanced team of experienced America’s Cup sailors with new blood to help American Magic accomplish this goal.”

