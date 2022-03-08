JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship – Race 3 & 4 Cancelled

The Race Committee for the 2022 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship were forced to abandon Race 3 and cancel Race 4 due to the gale force conditions being experienced on Sydney Harbour Tuesday.

One of the committee said that when the team were setting the start line they believed conditions were sailable but later the southerly winds were averaging 28 knots, with gusts up to 35 knots.

JJ Giltinan Championship – Provisional After 2 races (25 entries)

1st Andoo (Seve Jarvin) 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd Tech2 (Jack Macartney) 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd Rag & Famish Hotel (Harry Price) 4 5 – – 9 pts

4th Smeg (Michael Coxon) 3 12 – – 15 pts

5th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Aron Everett) 11 4 – – 15 pts

6th Shaw & Partners Financial Services (Steve Thomas) 9 7 – – 16 pts

7th Lazarus Capital Partners (Marcus Ashley Jones) 10 6 – – 16 pts

2022 JJ Giltinan Championship Race Dates:

Wednesday March 9 – Races 5 & 6 – A.J. Reynolds Trophy

Thursday March 10 – Race 7 – Bill Miller Memorial Trophy

Saturday March 12 – Race 8 – Big Kite Memorial Trophy

Sunday March 13 – Race 9

