2022 JJ Giltinan – Race 2 – Andoo wins again

Seve Jarvin, Matt Stenta and Sam Newton took their second win of the JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship
Jarvin’s Andoo team grabbed an early lead in the 20-knot Southerly wind, to lead around the entire course before going on to claim a one minute win in the Cliff Monkhouse Memorial Trophy.
In second place was the Tech2 team of Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyatt and Lewis Brake.
Third place went to Noakesailing of Sean Langman, Ed Powys and Josh Porebski, a further 3m13s behind Tech2.
Fourth place went to Aron Everett’s The Oak Double Bay-4 Pines, fifth was Harry Price’s Rag & Famish Hotel and in sixth place Lazarus Capital Partners of Marcus Ashley-Jones.
After this second win Andoo leads the championship with a total of two points, followed by Tech2 on four points, with Rag & Famish Hotel in third place on nine points.
Defending champion Michael Coxon and Smeg team are tied in fourth place with The Oak Double Bay-4 Pines on 15 points.
JJ Giltinan Championship – Provisional After 2 races (25 entries)
1st Andoo (Seve Jarvin) 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd Tech2 (Jack Macartney) 2 2 – – 4 pts
3rd Rag & Famish Hotel (Harry Price) 4 5 – – 9 pts
4th Smeg (Michael Coxon) 3 12 – – 15 pts
5th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Aron Everett) 11 4 – – 15 pts
6th Shaw & Partners Financial Services (Steve Thomas) 9 7 – – 16 pts
7th Lazarus Capital Partners (Marcus Ashley Jones) 10 6 – – 16 pts
8th Yandoo (John Winning Snr) 7 11 – – 18 pts
9th Balmain Slake (Henry Larkings) 5 15 – – 20 pts
10th Burrawang‑Young Henrys (Simon Nearn) 8 14 – – 22 pts
11th Black Swan (Luke Parkinson) 13 10 – – 23 pts
12th Fisher & Paykel (Jordan Girdis) 16 8 – – 24 pts
13th Birkenhead Point Marina (Tim Westwood) 6 19 – – 25 pts
14th Noakes Youth (Tom Cunich ) 18 9 – – 27 pts
15th Noakesailing (Sean Langman) 24 3 – – 27 pts
16th C‑Tech QLD (David Hayter ) 17 13 – – 30 pts
17th Black Knight (Heinrich Van Bayern) 15 17 – – 32 pts
18th Ilve (Jono Whitty) 12 26 – – 38 pts
19th Appliances Online (Alex Marinelli) 22 16 – – 38 pts
20th The Kitchen Maker/ Ceasarstone (Lachlan Steel) 19 20 – – 39 pts
21st 18 Footers Bar and Restaurant (Pedro Vozone) 21 18 – – 39 pts
22nd Finport Finance (Keagan York) 14 26 – – 40 pts
23rd Noakes Blue (Yvette Heritage) 20 21 – – 41 pts
24th Lazarus Development (Hugo Stoner) 26 22 – – 48 pts
25th DENMARK Team (Jesper Brondum) 23 26 – – 49 pts
JJ Giltinan Championship – Leaders Race 2 – Cliff Monkhouse Memorial Troph (25 entries)
1st Andoo (Seve Jarvin / Matt Stenta / Sam Newton) – – 01:14:03
2nd Tech2 (Jack Macartney / Charlie Wyatt / Lewis Brake) – – 01:15:03
3rd Noakesailing (Sean Langman / Ed Powys / Josh Porebski) – – 01:18:16
4th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Aron Everett / John Cooley / Charlie Gundy) – – 01:18:41
5th Rag & Famish Hotel (Harry Price / Josh McKnight / Harry Hall) – – 01:18:58
6th Lazarus Capital Partners (Marcus Ashley Jones / Jeronimo Harrison / Cam Gundy) – – 01:20:38
7th Shaw & Partners Financial Services (Steve Thomas / Lindsay Stead / Locky Pryor) – – 01:21:22
8th Fisher & Paykel (Jordan Girdis / Kurt Fatouros / Nathan Edwards ) – – 01:22:49
9th Noakes Youth (Tom Cunich / Fynn Sprott / Harry Smith) – – 01:23:00
10th Black Swan (Luke Parkinson / Cam McDonald / Luke Payne) – – 01:23:42