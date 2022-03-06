2022 JJ Giltinan – Race 2 – Andoo wins again

Seve Jarvin, Matt Stenta and Sam Newton took their second win of the JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship

Jarvin’s Andoo team grabbed an early lead in the 20-knot Southerly wind, to lead around the entire course before going on to claim a one minute win in the Cliff Monkhouse Memorial Trophy.

In second place was the Tech2 team of Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyatt and Lewis Brake.

Third place went to Noakesailing of Sean Langman, Ed Powys and Josh Porebski, a further 3m13s behind Tech2.

Fourth place went to Aron Everett’s The Oak Double Bay-4 Pines, fifth was Harry Price’s Rag & Famish Hotel and in sixth place Lazarus Capital Partners of Marcus Ashley-Jones.

After this second win Andoo leads the championship with a total of two points, followed by Tech2 on four points, with Rag & Famish Hotel in third place on nine points.

Defending champion Michael Coxon and Smeg team are tied in fourth place with The Oak Double Bay-4 Pines on 15 points.

JJ Giltinan Championship – Provisional After 2 races (25 entries)

1st Andoo (Seve Jarvin) 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd Tech2 (Jack Macartney) 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd Rag & Famish Hotel (Harry Price) 4 5 – – 9 pts

4th Smeg (Michael Coxon) 3 12 – – 15 pts

5th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Aron Everett) 11 4 – – 15 pts

6th Shaw & Partners Financial Services (Steve Thomas) 9 7 – – 16 pts

7th Lazarus Capital Partners (Marcus Ashley Jones) 10 6 – – 16 pts

8th Yandoo (John Winning Snr) 7 11 – – 18 pts

9th Balmain Slake (Henry Larkings) 5 15 – – 20 pts

10th Burrawang‑Young Henrys (Simon Nearn) 8 14 – – 22 pts

11th Black Swan (Luke Parkinson) 13 10 – – 23 pts

12th Fisher & Paykel (Jordan Girdis) 16 8 – – 24 pts

13th Birkenhead Point Marina (Tim Westwood) 6 19 – – 25 pts

14th Noakes Youth (Tom Cunich ) 18 9 – – 27 pts

15th Noakesailing (Sean Langman) 24 3 – – 27 pts

16th C‑Tech QLD (David Hayter ) 17 13 – – 30 pts

17th Black Knight (Heinrich Van Bayern) 15 17 – – 32 pts

18th Ilve (Jono Whitty) 12 26 – – 38 pts

19th Appliances Online (Alex Marinelli) 22 16 – – 38 pts

20th The Kitchen Maker/ Ceasarstone (Lachlan Steel) 19 20 – – 39 pts

21st 18 Footers Bar and Restaurant (Pedro Vozone) 21 18 – – 39 pts

22nd Finport Finance (Keagan York) 14 26 – – 40 pts

23rd Noakes Blue (Yvette Heritage) 20 21 – – 41 pts

24th Lazarus Development (Hugo Stoner) 26 22 – – 48 pts

25th DENMARK Team (Jesper Brondum) 23 26 – – 49 pts

JJ Giltinan Championship – Leaders Race 2 – Cliff Monkhouse Memorial Troph (25 entries)

1st Andoo (Seve Jarvin / Matt Stenta / Sam Newton) – – 01:14:03

2nd Tech2 (Jack Macartney / Charlie Wyatt / Lewis Brake) – – 01:15:03

3rd Noakesailing (Sean Langman / Ed Powys / Josh Porebski) – – 01:18:16

4th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Aron Everett / John Cooley / Charlie Gundy) – – 01:18:41

5th Rag & Famish Hotel (Harry Price / Josh McKnight / Harry Hall) – – 01:18:58

6th Lazarus Capital Partners (Marcus Ashley Jones / Jeronimo Harrison / Cam Gundy) – – 01:20:38

7th Shaw & Partners Financial Services (Steve Thomas / Lindsay Stead / Locky Pryor) – – 01:21:22

8th Fisher & Paykel (Jordan Girdis / Kurt Fatouros / Nathan Edwards ) – – 01:22:49

9th Noakes Youth (Tom Cunich / Fynn Sprott / Harry Smith) – – 01:23:00

10th Black Swan (Luke Parkinson / Cam McDonald / Luke Payne) – – 01:23:42