Etchells Australian Championship – Final Results

With no racing in Metung for the final day of the Etchells Australian Championship, the leaders after day three, Tango AUS1466 skippered by Chris Hampton, with Cam Miles and Sam Haines are the 2022 Etchells Australian Champions.

The Etchells racing was cut short due to the adverse weather conditions at the Gippsland Lakes, with winds well over 25 knots and forecast for up to 40 knot.

Previously the third day of the Etchells Australian Championship was sailed on 5 March.

The day saw races seven and eight completed after a long postponement while competitors and organisers waited for the breeze to settle.

Peter McNeill’s Lucy AUS1082 won race 7 and Chris Hampton’s Tango AUS1466 race 8.

Report and Images thanks to SailorGirl . . . Nic Douglass . . . www.sailorgirlHQ.com

Etchells Australian Nationals 2022 – Final Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (27 entries)

1st AUS1466 Chris Hampton Cameron Miles Sam Haines – – 17 pts

2nd AUS1449 Martin Hill Matthew Belcher Sean O’Rourke – – 21 pts

3rd AUS1383 Kirwan Robb Rodney Muller Brett Taylor – – 29 pts

4th AUS1325 Kim McKendrick Marcus Burke Noel Drennan – – 33 pts

5th AUS1447 Michael Bellingham Dean Blatchford Kyle Doods – – 36 pts

6th AUS1392 Steve Billingham Grant Crowlie James Arnold – – 44 pts

7th AUS1457 Jason Ward Darren Jones Silas Nolan – – 50 pts

8th AUS1336 Richard Smith Bentley Conn Sarah McCully Toby Conn – – 56 pts

9th AUS1377 Rob Weir Mike Tyquin Paul Thackray – – 63 pts

10th AUS1082 Peter McNeill Andrew Smith George Johnstone – – 64 pts

Overall Prizes:

Female Skipper – AUS1345 Conspiracy, Eliza Ewert

Youth Division – AUS1189 The Archer, Jack Abbott, Hamish McKendrick, Jack Felsenthal, Tom Trotman

Grand Masters – AUS1325 Ireland Girl, Kim McKendrick, Marcus Burke, Noel Drennan

Corinthian Division – AUS1383 Triad, Kirwan Robb, Rodney Muller, Brett Taylor

Overall Australian Champion & Masters Champion – AUS1466 Tango, Chris Hampton, Cam Miles, Sam Haines

Full results available here . . .

Related Post:

Etchells Biscayne Bay Mid-Winter Series

Dragon Class suspends Russian sailors from international competition