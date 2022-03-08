Hamble River Sailing Club’s Warming Pan Open will take place on Sunday 20 March

The 60th edition of the Hamble Warming Pan welcomes all non-trapeze dinghies rated PY 970-1275, plus 420s, RS400s and Foxer dinghies.

Starts are from 11:30 and three back-to-back races organised in fast and slow PY fleets plus one-design starts for classes mustering eight boats or more.

The morning briefing will be at 09:45.

Entry details and the NOR are at the HRSC website.

An Early-Bird entry rate is available online (until 18 March) with late entry also available on the day.

With the continuing success of dinghy racing and training for all ages at HRSC the separate ‘Junior Warming Pan’ for under-18’s is three weekends later on Saturday 9 April.

With racing for all Junior and Youth classes with PY 1100-1642 split into two starts plus a Regatta fleet for Optimist and Tera classes.

Entry details and Notices of Race for both Warming Pan events are now at the HRSC website: www.hrsc.org.uk Warming Pan Entry