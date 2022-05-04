SailGP adds Singapore Grand Prix to 2022-23 series

SailGP has added Singapore to its Season 3 calendar, with the city-state hosting Asia’s first Sail Grand Prix event on January 14-15, 2023.

In the first event of a three-year deal, the ten teams competing in Season 3 (2022-23) will race at Parkland Green in the East Coast Park in the eighth event on the calendar.

The Singapore event will join the nine countries that have already been announced for Season 3, with the championship kicking-off this month in Bermuda on 14-15 May.

From there, the ten-nation fleet will head to Chicago, Plymouth, Copenhagen, Saint-Tropez, Cádiz and Dubai, ahead of Singapore.

After Singapore, the league will head to Christchurch, New Zealand and conclude with the Season 3 Grand Final on San Francisco Bay in May 2023.

One further event is expected to be announced to complete SailGP Season 3.

The ten national teams taking part in 2022-23 include new franchises Canada and Switzerland and returning nations Australia, Denmark, France, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand, Spain and the United States.

