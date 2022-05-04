A-Class Worlds – Ravi Parent is new leader

A-Class Open World Championship – Leader Ravi Parent USA

A-Class Classic World Championship – Leader Andrew Landenberger AUS

Ravi Parent of the USA is the new Open Championship leader, the discard allowing him to drop his opening race 10th place, to count a 1, 1, 1, 2 score for 5 points.

In second place is Riley Gibbs USA on 7 points with the overnight leader, Jakub Surowiec POL, dropping to third place with 10 points.

Australia’s Steve Brewin is fourth, Darren Bundock AUS fifth and Iago Lopez ESP is sixth.

Day 2 and the breeze ticked-up a notch and the Galveston Bay chop kicked in which added to the fun.



Capsizes aplenty were had, a mast was broken as the water is only 9 ft deep, so inverting can have expensive consequences.

In the Classic division, Andrew Landenberger won two more races and now has a 12 point lead ahead of Micky Todd GBR/ESP (9, 2) tied on 16 points with O.H. Rodgers USA (4, 5).

A-Class World Championship – Open – Leaders after 5 races (35 entries)

1st USA 76 Ravi Parent [10] 1 1 1 2 – – 5 pts

2nd USA 96 Riley Gibbs 2 [5] 2 2 1 – – 7 pts

3rd POL41 Jakub Surowiec 1 2 3 [4] 4 – – 10 pts

4th AUS4 Steven Brewin [7] 3 5 3 3 – – 14 pts

5th AUS 88 Darren Bundock 3 [6] 4 5 5 – – 17 pts

6th ESP 97 Iago Lopez Marra 5 4 6 [7] 6 – – 21 pts

7th FRA 2 Emmanuel DODE 4 [8] 7 6 7 – – 24 pts

8th USA 311 Bruce Mahoney 6 7 [8] 8 8 – – 29 pts

9th POL 1 Jacek Noetzel [9] 9 9 9 9 – – 36 pts

10th USA 320 Bailey White 8 12 12 [13] 11 – – 43 pts

11th USA 330 Lars Guck [15] 10 13 12 10 – – 45 pts

12th USA 37 Michael Christensen 11 [36/DNS] 16 11 12 – – 50T pts

13th CAN 44 Larry Woods 12 11 11 16 [36/DNF] – – 50T pts

14th UAS180 Robbie Daniel [20] 18 10 10 14 – – 52 pts

15th USA 426 Cam Farrah 14 15 14 20 [22] – – 63 pts

A-Class World Championship – Classic – Leaders after 4 races (32 entries)

1st AUS 308 Andrew Landenberger 1 1 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd ESP 7 Micky Todd 3 2 9 2 – – 16T pts

3rd USA 73 O.H. Rodgers 4 3 4 5 – – 16T pts

4th USA 192 Ken Marshack 5 6 2 4 – – 17 pts

5th SUI 65 Charles Bueche 11 7 3 11 – – 32T pts

6th USA 99 Ben Hall 9 5 6 12 – – 32T pts

7th USA 232 Bill Kast 12 9 7 7 – – 35 pts

8th USA 449 Axel Issel 16 10 8 8 – – 42 pts

9th USA 268 Andrew Burdett 10 12 12 9 – – 43 pts

10th AUS 300 Andreas Landenberger 4/SCP* 4 33/DNC 6 – – 47 pts

11th USA 4 Bobby Orr 7 15 13 15 – – 50 pts

12th USA165 Bob Webbon 33/DNF 14 5 3 – – 55 pts

13th 148 Chris Bolton 17 17 14 10 – – 58 pts

14th USA 777 Gilbert Macpherson 6 20 17 16 – – 59 pts

15th USA 356 Mark Miller 18 21 10 14 – – 63 pts

Full results available here . . .