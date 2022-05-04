A-Class Worlds – Ravi Parent is new leader

- A-Class Open World Championship – Leader Ravi Parent USA
- A-Class Classic World Championship – Leader Andrew Landenberger AUS
Ravi Parent of the USA is the new Open Championship leader, the discard allowing him to drop his opening race 10th place, to count a 1, 1, 1, 2 score for 5 points.
In second place is Riley Gibbs USA on 7 points with the overnight leader, Jakub Surowiec POL, dropping to third place with 10 points.
Australia’s Steve Brewin is fourth, Darren Bundock AUS fifth and Iago Lopez ESP is sixth.
Day 2 and the breeze ticked-up a notch and the Galveston Bay chop kicked in which added to the fun.
Capsizes aplenty were had, a mast was broken as the water is only 9 ft deep, so inverting can have expensive consequences.
In the Classic division, Andrew Landenberger won two more races and now has a 12 point lead ahead of Micky Todd GBR/ESP (9, 2) tied on 16 points with O.H. Rodgers USA (4, 5).
A-Class World Championship – Open – Leaders after 5 races (35 entries)
1st USA 76 Ravi Parent [10] 1 1 1 2 – – 5 pts
2nd USA 96 Riley Gibbs 2 [5] 2 2 1 – – 7 pts
3rd POL41 Jakub Surowiec 1 2 3 [4] 4 – – 10 pts
4th AUS4 Steven Brewin [7] 3 5 3 3 – – 14 pts
5th AUS 88 Darren Bundock 3 [6] 4 5 5 – – 17 pts
6th ESP 97 Iago Lopez Marra 5 4 6 [7] 6 – – 21 pts
7th FRA 2 Emmanuel DODE 4 [8] 7 6 7 – – 24 pts
8th USA 311 Bruce Mahoney 6 7 [8] 8 8 – – 29 pts
9th POL 1 Jacek Noetzel [9] 9 9 9 9 – – 36 pts
10th USA 320 Bailey White 8 12 12 [13] 11 – – 43 pts
11th USA 330 Lars Guck [15] 10 13 12 10 – – 45 pts
12th USA 37 Michael Christensen 11 [36/DNS] 16 11 12 – – 50T pts
13th CAN 44 Larry Woods 12 11 11 16 [36/DNF] – – 50T pts
14th UAS180 Robbie Daniel [20] 18 10 10 14 – – 52 pts
15th USA 426 Cam Farrah 14 15 14 20 [22] – – 63 pts
A-Class World Championship – Classic – Leaders after 4 races (32 entries)
1st AUS 308 Andrew Landenberger 1 1 1 1 – – 4 pts
2nd ESP 7 Micky Todd 3 2 9 2 – – 16T pts
3rd USA 73 O.H. Rodgers 4 3 4 5 – – 16T pts
4th USA 192 Ken Marshack 5 6 2 4 – – 17 pts
5th SUI 65 Charles Bueche 11 7 3 11 – – 32T pts
6th USA 99 Ben Hall 9 5 6 12 – – 32T pts
7th USA 232 Bill Kast 12 9 7 7 – – 35 pts
8th USA 449 Axel Issel 16 10 8 8 – – 42 pts
9th USA 268 Andrew Burdett 10 12 12 9 – – 43 pts
10th AUS 300 Andreas Landenberger 4/SCP* 4 33/DNC 6 – – 47 pts
11th USA 4 Bobby Orr 7 15 13 15 – – 50 pts
12th USA165 Bob Webbon 33/DNF 14 5 3 – – 55 pts
13th 148 Chris Bolton 17 17 14 10 – – 58 pts
14th USA 777 Gilbert Macpherson 6 20 17 16 – – 59 pts
15th USA 356 Mark Miller 18 21 10 14 – – 63 pts