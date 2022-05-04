Search continues for missing RIB driver in Poole Harbour

HM Coastguard, the RNLI and Dorset Police are continuing the search for David Haw.

Mr Haw, 24, was reported to have fallen overboard after his RIB collied with a navigation buoy in Poole Harbour early on Bank Holiday Monday.

Three people were reported to have been onboard the RIB.

Police received a report of the incident on Monday 2 May, and are asking for anyone with information of the incident to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220068866.

Racing at the Poole Regatta, which had been taking place over the bank holiday weekend, was abandoned.

A Southampton man arrested earlier on suspicion of manslaughter has been released under investigation.

