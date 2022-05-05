British Team set for Youth Sailing Worlds

RYA name the sixteen young sailors selected to represent Great Britain at the 2022 Youth Sailing World Championships.

The young sailors, all aged 18 or under, gained selection to the team through their performances in the 29er, 420, Nacra 15, ILCA6, iQFOiL and Kiteboarding events at the recent RYA Youth National Championships.

The 51st edition of the Youth Sailing World Championships will take place at the Hague, Netherlands, from 8-15 July.

Selected for the 2022 Youth Worlds:

29er Boys – Santiago Sesto-Cosby (Royal Lymington YC) competes alongside returning crew, Leo Wilkinson (Maidenhead SC).

29er Girls – Ellen Morley and Hazel McDonnell (both Hollowell SC) are contesting the 29er girls.

iQFOiL Girls – Lucy Kenyon (Parkstone YC) returns to the team in the iQFOiL for a second Youth Worlds.

iQFOiL Boys – Charlie Dixon (Blackwater YC) takes on the boy’s iQFOiL fleet.



Nacra 15 – Making a third appearance will be Nacra 15 helm Jasmine Williams, this time sailing with crew Sam Cox (both Restronguet SC).

ILCA6 Boys – Thommie Grit (Royal Hospital School) was picked in the boy’s ILCA6.

ILCA6 GIrls – Wales’ Honor Proctor (Cardiff Bay YC) taking on the girls.



420 Girls – Megan Farrer (Emsworth SC) and Ellie Rush (Nottinghamshire County SC) were picked in the girls’ 420 class,

420 Boys – With Henry Heathcote and Hector Bennett (both Royal Lymington YC) in the boys.

Kiteboard – Returning to take on the kite fleet is Ella Geiger, who is looking to improve on her debut sixth position last year, and Mattia Maini who make up the final spots on the BYS squad.

The squad will be coached and supported by the returning team of Olympian Kate Macgregor, current British Sailing Team iQFOiL women’s coach Sam Ross and British Youth Sailing squad coach James Hadden.