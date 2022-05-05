Cadet Class Spring Championship – Surf’s up at Pevensey Bay

The second leg of the Vaikobi Cadet Class Spring Championship, the Peter Scott Trophy, was held at Pevensey Bay SC.

Winners were Toby Bush and Kemmel Thorogood who won three of the five races to finish with 5 points. In second were Ines Green and Tom Krailing on 11 poits and third Hamish Collingridge and Monty Hampton on 12 points.

Fourth place went to Will Shepherd and Joe Mycroft with 13 points, fifth were Edward Fletcher and Alex Enkel tied on 18 points with Amelia Mayhew and Hettie Thorogood to complete the top six.

The UK National Cadet Class Spring Championship is a three stage event from which the team to contest the World Championships in Melbourne Australia will be decided.

The third and final event will be the at the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy on 7 and 8 May.

Only one race was completed on the Saturday as the wind was ‘blowing dogs off chains’ so clearly not for the feint hearted but possible all the same.

This was a win for Bush and Thorogood ahead of Will Shepherd and Joe Mycroft, with Green and Krailing taking third place before the race committee sensibly took the decision to call things a day and send everyone ashore.

Sunday saw an early start to get four race completed in the 15 to 18 knots of breeze, and slightly flatter sea.

Race 2 went to Green and Tom Krailing with second Edward Fletcher and Alex Enkel and third Collingridge and Hampton.

Race three and with the tide was on the turn . . . the waves were going to get bigger and sufing was the name of the game. This went to Collingridge and Hampton ahead of Bush and Thorogood with Amelia Mayhew and Hettie Thorogood breaking taking a top three finish.

Into race 4 and Bush and Thorogood added a second win, with Collingridge and Hampton second and Green and Krailing third.

After a check on the beach surf situation a fifth race was called and it was now all down to the discards.

Bush and Thorogood were carrying a tenth place, while Collingridge and Hampton had a sixth and Fletcher and Enkel a ninth.

Off they went powering up the beat into crashing waves. Collingridge and Hampton surfing down the reach in the lead but needing another boat between them and Bush and Thorogood. Shepherd and Mycroft and Green and Krailing not far adrift.

Coming out of the gybe Collingridge and Hampton capsized ending their challenge and allowing Toby Bush and Kemmel Thorogood to sail off to a big lead and the Peter Scott Trophy victory.

Fletcher and Enkel took second with Shepherd and Mycroft third, but the fourth place of Green and Krailing gave them second overall, with Collingridge and Hampton recovering to finish 11th which they discarded to take third overall.

2022 Peter Scott Trophy – Final after 5 races, 1 discard

1st 10001 Toby Bush and Kemmel Thorogood – 1 ‑10 2 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd 9321 Ines Green and Tom Krailing – 3 1 ‑4 3 4 – – 11 pts

3rd 9877 Hamish Collingridge and Monty Hampton – 6 3 1 2 ‑11 – – 12 pts

4th 9994 Will Shepherd and Joe Mycroft – 2 4 ‑5 4 3 – – 13 pts

5th 10012 Edward Fletcher and Alex Enkel – ‑9 2 6 8 2 – – 18 pts

6th 10032 Amelia Mayhew and Hettie Thorogood – 5 5 3 5 ‑8 – – 18 pts

7th 10002 Tom Walker and Ava Stoddart – 4 6 ‑9 7 5 – – 22 pts

8th 9876 Robert Stewart and Dylan McArdle – 10 8 7 ‑11 6 – – 31 pts

9th 9977 Sarah McEwan and Holly Jones – 11 7 8 10 ‑16 – – 36 pts

10th 9028 Fiona Nee and Annabel Shepherd – 7 9 (RET) 6 17 – – 39 pts

11th 9985 Gwen Thorogood and Primrose Denny‑ Pickess – (RET) 14 10 9 7 – – 40 pts

12th 9673 Zachary Windibank and Mave Parry‑Shield – ‑12 11 12 12 9 – – 44 pts

13th 10076 Amelie Whitehouse and Maddy Sherwood – 13 13 11 ‑15 15 – – 52 pts

14th 9400 Elouise Mayhew and Henry Camm – 8 16 13 (RET) RET – – 56 pts

15th 8533 George Little and Hugh Voysey – (RET) 12 RET 14 12 – – 57 pts

16th 9043 Samantha Nee and Audrey Giumali – (DNF) DNS 14 13 13 – – 59 pts

17th 9964 Sophia Sfaxi and Evie Boddy – (DNF) RET 15 17 10 – – 61 pts

18th 8333 Lydia Mycroft and Mimi Windibank – (DNF) 15 16 16 14 – – 61 pts

Regatta Fleet – Final after 5 races, 1 discard

1st 9634 Alex McEwan and Amber Giumali – – 9 pts

2nd 7274 Josh Davidson and Will Hancock – – 10 pts

3rd 8380 Elliott Chapman and Gregory Boddy – – 13 pts

4th 8845 Monty Slump and Immy Sherwood – – 19 pts

5th 8352 Jemima McMorris and Harriet Davies – – 22 pts

6th 9367 Ned Fairhurst and Samuel English – – 31 pts

7th 9356 Eve Allerton and Finlay Mechan – – 32 pts

8th 10003 Oscar Bush and Emily Krailing – – 34 pts

9th 9075 Chloe Retzlaff and Max Collins – – 39 pts

10th 9295 Fraser Mechan and Nancy Allerton – – 48 pts

10th 9636 William Scarff and Ella Cox – – 48 pts

