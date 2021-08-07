Cadet Open World Championships completed on Lake Garda

The 2021 Cadet Open World Championships were held at Fragla Vela Riva, Lake Garda, Italy from 30 Jul to 6 Aug.

The 2021 World Champions are Matias Finsterbusch and Franco Barone of Argentina who finished with 36 points.

In second place were the Female crew, Zuzanna Ostrowska and Alicja Łabanowska with 41 points and third Krystian Krysiak and Zofia Sienkiewicz with 46 points, both teams from Poland.

The three podium teams won eight of the races.

Other race winners were, Anna Lestchinskaya and Yauheni Zhabrouski (BLR) race 4, Loic Schoonooghe and Elise Vanoirbeek (BEL) race 8 and Maksim Remez and Yelysei Tkachenko (UKR) race 10.

The first few days had little wind, but after a heavy storm the later, excellent conditions allowed the championship to finish with six exciting and spectacular races.

2021 Cadet Open World Championship – Final after 11 races (59 entries)

1st ARG 9988 Matias Finsterbusch and Franco Barone – – 36 pts

2nd POL 9902 Zuzanna Ostrowska and Alicja Łabanowska – – 41 pts

3rd POL 10082 Krystian Krysiak and Zofia Sienkiewicz – – 46 pts

4th BLR 9804 Anna Lestchinskaya and Yauheni Zhabrouski – – 47 pts

5th UKR 9855 Maksim Remez and Yelysei Tkachenko – – 67 pts

6th BEL 9754 Loic Schoonooghe and Elise Vanoirbeek – – 69 pts

7th POL 9255 Adam Rutkowski and Aleksandra Gileta – – 73 pts

8th BEL 8997 Oliver Brands and Hannelore Cammaer – – 79 pts

9th POL 10065 Maciej Cesarz and Piotr Buch – – 103 pts

10th POL 10083 Anastazja Pastuszka and Zuzanna Zachlowska – – 104 pts

11th POL 9487 Julita Sitkowska and Antoni Jasiukiewicz – – 104 pts

12th BEL 9575 Miguel Toro and Schaffrath Juul – – 117 pts

13th POL 10074 Piotr Cendrowski and Mikolaj Soldan – – 119 pts

14th BEL 10055 Helena Schoonooghe and Emiel Van Daele – – 127 pts

15th BEL 9212 Ziva Perko and Thomas Win – – 131 pts

16th GER 9992 Kiran Hirthe and Maximilian Wulff – – 142 pts

17th POL 9848 Zdzislaw Bulik and Aleksander Labanowski – – 145 pts

18th BEL 8520 Charlotte Marien and Hanna Kerre – – 149 pts

19th UKR 9802 Mariia Ponomarenko and Hanna Potapova – – 153 pts

20th RUS 9969 Varvara Khutornenko and TBA TBA – – 154 pts

