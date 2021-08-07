2021 Osprey National Championship – Cleansweep for Burge and Townend

Matt Burge and Vyv Townend are the 2021 Osprey National Champions.

Burge and Townend from Poole YC finished the eight race series at Tenby SC with six race wins, a 6 and 13, for a total of 6 points after discard.

In second place were Matt Currell and George Odling with 17 points and third Andy Barker and Rob Gardner with 20 points.

The other two race winners were Barker and Gardner (R7) and David Griffiths and Maurice Clarke (R3)

2021 Osprey National Championship – 8 races, 2 discard.

1st 1353 Matt Burge and Vyv Townend – Poole YC – – 6 pts

2nd 1085 Matt Currell and George Odling – TBA SC – – 17 pts

3rd 1296 Andy Barker and Rob Gardner – RYA – – 20 pts

4th 1311 Chris Gould and Nick Broomhall – Lymington Town SC – – 29 pts

5th 1362 Emma Stevenson F and Pete Lloyd – Weymouth SC – – 37 pts

6th 1290 Martin Cooney and Peter Frith – Poole YC – – 38 pts

7th 1175 Caroline Croft F and Tim Bowden – Weymouth SC – – 51 pts

8th 1234 Terry Curtis and Peter Greig – Weymouth SC – – 54 pts

9th 1352 Piers Strong and Phil Angrave – Poole YC – – 56 pts

10th 1349 Robert Shaw and Ian Little – Kielder Water SC – – 56 pts

11th 1276 Dan Jackson and Chris Mackay – Tenby SC – – 58 pts

12th 1381 Richard Hartley and Mark Hartley – Blithfield SC – – 61 pts

13th 1312 David Griffiths and Maurice Clarke – Tenby SC – – 63 pts

14th 1366 Stewart Murdoch and Alexander Bremner – Royal Tay SC – – 89 pts

15th 1369 Roger Blake and James Blake – Great Moor SC – – 91 pts

16th 1348 Oscar Chess and David Charles – Tata Steel SC – – 91 pts

17th 1363 Alistair Raynard and Rob Burdekin – Carsington SC – – 92 pts

18th 1314 Viola Scott F and Michael Scott – Kielder Water SC – – 102 pts

19th 1291 Nigel Skudder and Nick Willis – Hayling Island SC – – 108 pts

20th 1198 Angus Hemmings and Adam Bowers – Castle Cove SC – – 109 pts

21st 1342 Ted Lewis and Lucas Boissevain – Tenby SC – – 112 pts

22nd 1350 Alec Mamwell and Arthur Butler – Coniston SC – – 122 pts

23rd 1114 Ros Downs F and David Downs – Tata Steel SC – – 123 pts

24th 1298 Michael Atkinson and Paddy Lewis – Poole YC – – 124 pts

25th 1183 Russell Wheeler and Mark Mawhinney – Isle of Sheppey SC – – 129 pts

26th 1166 Mike Murray and Pam Murray F – Tata Steel SC – – 129 pts

27th 1316 Keith McDonald and Andy Brittain – Small Heath YC – – 136 pts

28th 1292 Paul Heather and Jonathan Osgood – Teignmouth SC – – 138 pts

29th 1373 Richard Marshall and Stuart Maunder – Poole YC – – 138 pts

30th 1372 Mick Greenland and Lee Marriott – Wilsonian SC – – 138 pts

31st 1367 Alan Henderson and Nick Arran – Prestwick SC – – 139 pts

32nd 1334 Jaime Bohata and Tim Griffiths – Tenby SC – – 143 pts

33rd 1207 Jon Gorringe and Dan Martin – Parkstone YC – – 146 pts

34th 854 Richard Packer and Kevin Francis – Bristol Corinthian YC – – 148 pts

35th 1338 Ken Brown and Chris Butters – Isle of Sheppey SC – – 164 pts

36th 1328 David Plester and Paul Griffiths – Tenby SC – – 174 pts

37th 1341 Willy Crichton and Jon Batt – Ribble Cruising Club – – 191 pts

38th 1273 Jo Mahy F and Richard Bowers – Castle Cove SC – – 198 pts

39th 1286 Mike Stace and Deanna Stace F – Tenby SC – – 198 pts

40th 1374 John Shenton and Steve Offer – Wilsonian SC – – 208 pts

41st 1365 Peter Mallaband and Rob Panting – White Friars SC – – 222 pts

42nd 1310 Michael Richardson and TBC – Poole YC – – 231 pts

43rd 1371 Nigel Young and Darren Hamilton – Bristol Corinthian YC – – 237 pts

44th 1261 Richard Johns and Carwyn Owen – Tenby SC – – 242 pts

45th 1330 John Mckellar and Chris Thompson – Tenby SC – – 248 pts

