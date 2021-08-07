2021 Osprey National Championship – Cleansweep for Burge and Townend

Matt Burge and Vyv Townend are the 2021 Osprey National Champions.
Burge and Townend from Poole YC finished the eight race series at Tenby SC with six race wins, a 6 and 13, for a total of 6 points after discard.
In second place were Matt Currell and George Odling with 17 points and third Andy Barker and Rob Gardner with 20 points.
The other two race winners were Barker and Gardner (R7) and David Griffiths and Maurice Clarke (R3)
2021 Osprey National Championship – 8 races, 2 discard.
1st 1353 Matt Burge and Vyv Townend – Poole YC – – 6 pts
2nd 1085 Matt Currell and George Odling – TBA SC – – 17 pts
3rd 1296 Andy Barker and Rob Gardner – RYA – – 20 pts
4th 1311 Chris Gould and Nick Broomhall – Lymington Town SC – – 29 pts
5th 1362 Emma Stevenson F and Pete Lloyd – Weymouth SC – – 37 pts
6th 1290 Martin Cooney and Peter Frith – Poole YC – – 38 pts
7th 1175 Caroline Croft F and Tim Bowden – Weymouth SC – – 51 pts
8th 1234 Terry Curtis and Peter Greig – Weymouth SC – – 54 pts
9th 1352 Piers Strong and Phil Angrave – Poole YC – – 56 pts
10th 1349 Robert Shaw and Ian Little – Kielder Water SC – – 56 pts
11th 1276 Dan Jackson and Chris Mackay – Tenby SC – – 58 pts
12th 1381 Richard Hartley and Mark Hartley – Blithfield SC – – 61 pts
13th 1312 David Griffiths and Maurice Clarke – Tenby SC – – 63 pts
14th 1366 Stewart Murdoch and Alexander Bremner – Royal Tay SC – – 89 pts
15th 1369 Roger Blake and James Blake – Great Moor SC – – 91 pts
16th 1348 Oscar Chess and David Charles – Tata Steel SC – – 91 pts
17th 1363 Alistair Raynard and Rob Burdekin – Carsington SC – – 92 pts
18th 1314 Viola Scott F and Michael Scott – Kielder Water SC – – 102 pts
19th 1291 Nigel Skudder and Nick Willis – Hayling Island SC – – 108 pts
20th 1198 Angus Hemmings and Adam Bowers – Castle Cove SC – – 109 pts
21st 1342 Ted Lewis and Lucas Boissevain – Tenby SC – – 112 pts
22nd 1350 Alec Mamwell and Arthur Butler – Coniston SC – – 122 pts
23rd 1114 Ros Downs F and David Downs – Tata Steel SC – – 123 pts
24th 1298 Michael Atkinson and Paddy Lewis – Poole YC – – 124 pts
25th 1183 Russell Wheeler and Mark Mawhinney – Isle of Sheppey SC – – 129 pts
26th 1166 Mike Murray and Pam Murray F – Tata Steel SC – – 129 pts
27th 1316 Keith McDonald and Andy Brittain – Small Heath YC – – 136 pts
28th 1292 Paul Heather and Jonathan Osgood – Teignmouth SC – – 138 pts
29th 1373 Richard Marshall and Stuart Maunder – Poole YC – – 138 pts
30th 1372 Mick Greenland and Lee Marriott – Wilsonian SC – – 138 pts
31st 1367 Alan Henderson and Nick Arran – Prestwick SC – – 139 pts
32nd 1334 Jaime Bohata and Tim Griffiths – Tenby SC – – 143 pts
33rd 1207 Jon Gorringe and Dan Martin – Parkstone YC – – 146 pts
34th 854 Richard Packer and Kevin Francis – Bristol Corinthian YC – – 148 pts
35th 1338 Ken Brown and Chris Butters – Isle of Sheppey SC – – 164 pts
36th 1328 David Plester and Paul Griffiths – Tenby SC – – 174 pts
37th 1341 Willy Crichton and Jon Batt – Ribble Cruising Club – – 191 pts
38th 1273 Jo Mahy F and Richard Bowers – Castle Cove SC – – 198 pts
39th 1286 Mike Stace and Deanna Stace F – Tenby SC – – 198 pts
40th 1374 John Shenton and Steve Offer – Wilsonian SC – – 208 pts
41st 1365 Peter Mallaband and Rob Panting – White Friars SC – – 222 pts
42nd 1310 Michael Richardson and TBC – Poole YC – – 231 pts
43rd 1371 Nigel Young and Darren Hamilton – Bristol Corinthian YC – – 237 pts
44th 1261 Richard Johns and Carwyn Owen – Tenby SC – – 242 pts
45th 1330 John Mckellar and Chris Thompson – Tenby SC – – 248 pts