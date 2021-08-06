RS Aero Europeans – Barton in the 7 and Banyai in the 5

The RS Aero Europeans at Fraglia Vela Malcesine on Lake Garda wrapped up with victory for Britain’s Pete Barton in the 7 class and Attila Banyai of Hungary in the 5 class.

Banyai wrapped up the RS Aero 5 event with a run of four race wins and a total of 14 points. Second was Francesca Ramazzotti of Italy with 32 points and third Roy Van Maanen of Ireland with 39 points.

In the RS Aero 7 event, Pete Barton finished with a no less spectacular 1, 2, 1, 1 scoreline for 12 points. In second was Italy’s Leopoldo Sirolli with 26 points and third Giulio Sirolli on 41 points.

RS Aero 7 European Championship Final leaders after 10 races (44 entries)

1st GBR 3597 Peter BARTON 1 1 -6 4 1 -5 1 2 1 1 – – 12 pts

2nd ITA 3558 Leopoldo SIROLLI -11 2 1 1 2 3 6 -22 2 9 – – 26 pts

3rd ITA 3490 Giulio SIROLLI 10 -17 5 2 -13 1 5 3 10 5 – – 41 pts

4th ESP 3381 Javier ESTARELLAS 4 6 4 -11 8 9 -22 4 4 3 – – 42 pts

5th IRL 3829 Daragh SHERIDAN 2 3 2 6 10 13 3 -24 -16 4 – – 43 pts

6th ITA 3493 Davide MULAS -28 -27 3 3 3 2 26 6 5 16 – – 64 pts

7th IRL 3289 Noel BUTLER 8 -12 7 8 4 10 9 -12 12 8 – – 66 pts

8th GBR 2738 Spike DANIELS 7 8 9 10 -16 -16 12 8 9 6 – – 69 pts

9th GER 3370 Eric RIEVE -18 11 13 7 12 12 8 1 8 -15 – – 72 pts

10th SWE 2314 Erik WAHLBERG 3 10 11 16 7 -20 2 9 15 -19 – – 73 pts

RS Aero 5 European Championship Final leaders after 10 races (26 entries)

1st HUN 3001 Attila BANYAI 1 3 1 5 -11 -10 1 1 1 1 – – 14 pts

2nd ITA 3495 Francesca RAMAZZOTTI 5 1 2 6 6 -8 3 -16 3 6 – – 32 pts

3rd IRL 3827 Roy VAN MAANEN 3 4 12 -16 4 5 4 -18 4 3 – – 39 pts

4th SWE 3834 Vanja RAMM-ERICSON 2 -24 3 -22 7 12 2 3 10 2 – – 41 pts

5th BEL 2974 Anouck DE RIPAINSEL 4 -9 5 8 3 -15 6 9 5 5 – – 45 pts

6th SWE 3164 Axel ALMERSSON 8 5 4 -13 -17 9 7 8 11 4 – – 56 pts

7th GER 1885 Michelle KRULL -18 15 7 4 1 7 -21 2 12 12 – – 60 pts

8th SWE 2072 Elliot HELLSTROM 6 7 8 9 -15 10 -11 11 2 9 – – 62 pts

9th RUS 3831 Vladislav IVANOVSKIY 7 -14 6 -15 10 3 9 12 13 8 – – 68 pts

10th ITA 3551 Sara MURRU 17 11 11 1 8 4 -18 -20 16 10 – – 78 pts

Full results available here . . .