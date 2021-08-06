Typhoon 29er UK National Championship at Largs

The Typhoon 29er 2021 UK National Championship took place at Largs SC, Scotland, from 24 to 30 July.

The new 2021 UK Champions are Emily Mueller and Florence Brellisford, finishing with 28 points, second Aled Llewellyn-Jones and Ben Bradley on 51 points and third Ollie Evans and Ben Hutton-Penman with 55 points.

Although the event was sailed in light wind conditions, involving abandoned races and much time waiting for the wind to appear, the final race was closely contested and fittingly won by new champions Mueller and Brellisford.

Mueller and Brellisford are the first ever female UK 29er National Champions, and the trend continued in the Silver fleet with junior sailors Gwen Sargent and Gabs Burlton top of the leaderboard.



Typhoon 29er 2021 UK National Championship – Final leaders (57 entries)

1st 2743 EMILY MUELLER and FLORENCE BRELLISFORD – – 28 pts

2nd 3066 ALED LLEWELLYN-JONES and BEN BRADLEY – – 51 pts

3rd 2811 OLLIE EVANS and BEN HUTTON-PENMAN – – 55 pts

4th 2982 TOM STOREY and BEN WILLETT – – 57 pts

5th 2966 LEO WILKINSON and SAM JONES – – 58 pts

6th 3081 SOPHIE DENNIS and EMMA WELLS – – 60 pts

7th 2903 FREDDIE WESTWELL and JESSE KIBBLE – – 67 pts

8th 2433 JAMIE WILKINSON and JAMIE GATEHOUSE – – 70 pts

9th 2900 BEN MUELLER and FREDDIE LONSDALE – – 78 pts

10th 2753 SIAN TALBOT and MADELEINE BRISTOW – – 86 pts

11th 2213 FINIAN MORRIS and OSCAR MORGAN-HARRIS – – 86 pts

12th 3085 MARTEN MIKK and EWAN PLOWDEN-WARDLAW – – 87 pts

13th 2478 ROB MAWDSLEY and OLLIE MEARS – – 91 pts

14th 2493 ELLA LIGHTBODY and FELICITY BRELLISFORD – – 95 pts

15th 3080 SAM COX and WILL DE JAEGER – – 100 pts

16th 1619 LAUREN MCDOWELL and ERIN MCILWAINE – – 103 pts

17th 2924 KARRIE CLARK and LIA FLETCHER – – 109 pts

18th 2216 CHARLIE HOPKINSON and BEN PALING – – 119 pts

19th 2507 KATY JENKINS and AMELIE HISCOCKS – – 124 pts

20th 2788 NICK EVANS and SAM Webb – – 127 pts

Media by Digital Sailing