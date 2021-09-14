Cadet UK National Championships – Title decided on countback

Hannah Carruthers and George Cox-Olliff are the 2021 Cadet UK National Champions.
Carruthers and Cox-Olliff fnished the championship tied on 23 points with Hamish Collingridge and Rhona Enkel, taking the title on countback by virtue of having won more races (4 – 1).
In third place were William Shepherd and Joe Mycroft with 34 points.
Many thanks to Brixham Yacht Club for hosting us, a superb venue which we will doubtless be returning to soon.
Next Cadet class event is the Clemenson Nautilus Trophy to be held at the Royal Corinthian Yacht Club, Burnham-on-Crouch, 18 and 19 September.
Cadet UK National Championship – Final after 10 races (34 entries)
1st 10076 Hannah Carruthers and George Cox-Olliff – – 23 pts
2nd 9877 Hamish Collingridge and Rhona Enkel – – 23 pts
3rd 9994 William Shepherd and Joe Mycroft – – 35 pts
4th 10001 Toby Bush and Kemmel Thorogood – – 48 pts
5th 9028 Bridgitte Nee and Monty Slump – – 55 pts
6th 9321 Ines Green and Thomas Krailing – – 63 pts
7th 9020 Jess Watling and Annabel Shepherd – – 75 pts
8th 10003 Libbie Bush and Emily Krailing – – 79 pts
9th 10007 Evan Harris and James Vellacott – – 86 pts
10th 10032 Amelia Mayhew and Hettie Thorogood – – 96 pts
11th 10012 Edward Fletcher and Alex Enkel – – 113 pts
12th 9634 Sarah McEwan and Holly Jones – – 118 pts
13th 10002 Tom Walker and Ava Stoddart – – 122 pts
14th 71 Monty Hampton and Tom Stoddart – – 122 pts
15th 9964 Sophie Sfaxi and Alex McEwan – – 123 pts
16th 9876 Robert Stewart and Dylan McArdle – – 129 pts
17th 8533 George Little and Zachary Windibank – – 133 pts
18th 10092 Brandon Barker and Kali Karaskas – – 140 pts
19th 9985 Gwen Thorogood and Elouise Mayhew – – 143 pts
20th 9983 Tristan Whittle and Dominik McArdle – – 156 pts
21st 8854 Ryan Harris and Sophie Marshall – – 157 pts
22nd 8352 Megan McMorris and Joshua Davidson – – 162 pts
23rd 8845 Mimi Slump and Samantha Nee – – 172 pts
24th 9962 Charlie Bailey and James Bailey – – 209 pts
25th 8333 Lydia Mycroft and Mimi Windibank – – 209 pts
26th 9043 Fiona Nee and Elliott Chapman – – 212 pts
27th 9378 Tom Shepherd and Jolyon Conway – – 216 pts
28th 9400 Emilia Mayhew and Immi Sherwood – – 221 pts
29th 9083 Olivia McMorris and Phoebe Millar – – 237 pts
30th 7202 Emilia Hampton and Jemima McMorris – – 255 pts
31st 9371 Ethan Millar and Thomas Pontet – – 256 pts
32nd 9454 Amelie Whitehouse and Maddy Sherwood – – 268 pts
33rd 8556 Ava Roberts and Jack Dingwall – – 271 pts
34th 9080 Annie Power and Daisy Adams – – 282 pts