Cadet UK National Championships – Title decided on countback

Hannah Carruthers and George Cox-Olliff are the 2021 Cadet UK National Champions.

Carruthers and Cox-Olliff fnished the championship tied on 23 points with Hamish Collingridge and Rhona Enkel, taking the title on countback by virtue of having won more races (4 – 1).

In third place were William Shepherd and Joe Mycroft with 34 points.



Many thanks to Brixham Yacht Club for hosting us, a superb venue which we will doubtless be returning to soon.

Next Cadet class event is the Clemenson Nautilus Trophy to be held at the Royal Corinthian Yacht Club, Burnham-on-Crouch, 18 and 19 September.

Cadet UK National Championship – Final after 10 races (34 entries)

1st 10076 Hannah Carruthers and George Cox-Olliff – – 23 pts

2nd 9877 Hamish Collingridge and Rhona Enkel – – 23 pts

3rd 9994 William Shepherd and Joe Mycroft – – 35 pts

4th 10001 Toby Bush and Kemmel Thorogood – – 48 pts

5th 9028 Bridgitte Nee and Monty Slump – – 55 pts

6th 9321 Ines Green and Thomas Krailing – – 63 pts

7th 9020 Jess Watling and Annabel Shepherd – – 75 pts

8th 10003 Libbie Bush and Emily Krailing – – 79 pts

9th 10007 Evan Harris and James Vellacott – – 86 pts

10th 10032 Amelia Mayhew and Hettie Thorogood – – 96 pts

11th 10012 Edward Fletcher and Alex Enkel – – 113 pts

12th 9634 Sarah McEwan and Holly Jones – – 118 pts

13th 10002 Tom Walker and Ava Stoddart – – 122 pts

14th 71 Monty Hampton and Tom Stoddart – – 122 pts

15th 9964 Sophie Sfaxi and Alex McEwan – – 123 pts

16th 9876 Robert Stewart and Dylan McArdle – – 129 pts

17th 8533 George Little and Zachary Windibank – – 133 pts

18th 10092 Brandon Barker and Kali Karaskas – – 140 pts

19th 9985 Gwen Thorogood and Elouise Mayhew – – 143 pts

20th 9983 Tristan Whittle and Dominik McArdle – – 156 pts

21st 8854 Ryan Harris and Sophie Marshall – – 157 pts

22nd 8352 Megan McMorris and Joshua Davidson – – 162 pts

23rd 8845 Mimi Slump and Samantha Nee – – 172 pts

24th 9962 Charlie Bailey and James Bailey – – 209 pts

25th 8333 Lydia Mycroft and Mimi Windibank – – 209 pts

26th 9043 Fiona Nee and Elliott Chapman – – 212 pts

27th 9378 Tom Shepherd and Jolyon Conway – – 216 pts

28th 9400 Emilia Mayhew and Immi Sherwood – – 221 pts

29th 9083 Olivia McMorris and Phoebe Millar – – 237 pts

30th 7202 Emilia Hampton and Jemima McMorris – – 255 pts

31st 9371 Ethan Millar and Thomas Pontet – – 256 pts

32nd 9454 Amelie Whitehouse and Maddy Sherwood – – 268 pts

33rd 8556 Ava Roberts and Jack Dingwall – – 271 pts

34th 9080 Annie Power and Daisy Adams – – 282 pts