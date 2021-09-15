The opening day of the Xacobea Six Metre European Championship 2021 in Sanxenxo, Spain featured two tricky light airs races for the thirty-one competing teams from eleven nations.

In the Open Division Claes Henningsson’s SWE114 Notorious won both races from Richard Göransson’s SWE137 Filippa, putting them into first and second overall respectively.

Third place in the opener went to Rainer Muller’s SUI111 Thisbe, and they followed up with a fifth to end the day third overall.

It was a similar story in the Classic Division where Francisco Botas and Juan Carols Escotet’s GER59 Aida took victory in both races from Finland’s Ossie Paija in FIN80 Astrée III.

K48 Caprice, owned by Spain’s Javier Monzón followed Astrée III across the line in race one and then added a fifth to her card in the second race putting them in third overall.



The forecast for day two of the championship is for further light airs and possible rain and thunderstorms. The regatta continues until Saturday 18 September with up to eight races scheduled.

Xacobeo Six Meter European Championship 2021 – Day 1

Open Division (16 entries)

1. SWE114 Notorious – Claes Henningsson – 1, 1 = 2 pts

2. SWE137 Filippa – Richard Göransson – 2, 2 = 4 pts

3. SUI111 Thisbe – Rainer A Muller – 3, 5 = 8 pts

4. POR4 Seljm – Patrick Monteiro De Barros – 7, 3 = 10 pts

5. SUI132 Sophie Racing – Hugo Stenbeck – 4, 9 = 13 pts

6. ESP70 Maybe XAV – Eugenio Galdon Brugarolas – 9, 7 = 16 pts

7. SUI140 Ginkgo Too – Jan Eckert – 11, 6 = 17 pts

8. ESP16 Stella – Violeta Alvarez – 6, 11 = 17 pts

9. GBR89 Battlecry – Jeremy Thorp – 5, 3 = 18 pts

10. SUI77 Nivola – Reinhard Suhner – 13, 8 = 21 pts

Classic Division (15 entries)

1. GER59 Aida – Escotet/Botas – 1, 1 = 2 pts

2. FIN18 Astrée III – Ossi Paija – 2, 2 = 4 pts

3. K48 Caprice – Javier Manzón – 3, 5 = 8 pts

4. ESP16 Bribon 500 – Jose Cusi – 6, 3 = 9 pts

5. GBR50 Alibaba II – Miguel Lago Cereceda – 4, 6 = 10 pts

6. ESP91 Stardust – Hermanos Campos – 8, 4 = 12 pts

7. FRA111 Dix Août – Louis Heckly – 5, 10 = 15 pts

8. FIN59 Ian – César Elizaga Viana – 9, 8 = 17 pts

9. ESP72 Titia – Alicia Freire Sánchez – 10, 9 = 19 pts

10. FIN44 Toy – Mika Lappalainen – 14, 7 = 21 pts

Full results available here . . .