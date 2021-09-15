Royal Thames lead Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup

Royal Thames Yacht Club, skipper John Greenland, take a seven point lead after the first day of the 2021 Rolex New York Invitational Cup.
The RTYC with five points, lead from the New York Yacht Club on 12 points and the Southern Yacht Club with 13 points after three races were completed on the opening day in the NYYC’s fleet of IC37s.
Royal Thames finished second in the first two races, then took their first race win in race three.
The Southern Yacht Club, won the first race of the day, the New York Yacht Club took race two, with the RTYC second and Royal Cork Yacht Club, skipper Anthony O’Leary, taking third in both races.
The third race delivered more change with RTYC taking their first win ahead of the Southern YC with Yacht Club Costa Smeralda finishing in third.
Greenland chalked up RTYC’s success to the all-powerful combination good speed and solid decisions.
“I think trying to keep the boat going, the boat powered up and getting over the waves was really important,” he said.
“[Ian Dobson] was on tactics and getting us on the right side of the shifts and in pressure. I think it was just as important to be in the pressure as it was to get the shifts right today.”
Twelve races are planned from September 14 to 18.
2021 Rolex New York Invitational Cup after 3 races
1st GBR Royal Thames Yacht Club 2 2 1 – – 5 pts
2nd USA New York Yacht Club 4 1 7 – – 12 pts
3rd USA Southern Yacht Club 1 10 2 – – 13 pts
4th IRL Royal Cork Yacht Club 3 3 11 – – 17 pts
5th CAN Royal Vancouver Yacht Club 7 5 6 – – 18 pts
6th USA San Diego Yacht Club 12 4 5 – – 21 pts
7th USA Eastern Yacht Club 12 6 4 – – 22 pts
8th ITA Yacht Club Costa Smeralda 7 12 3 – – 22 pts
9th USA American Yacht Club 9 11 8 – – 28 pts
10th USA The San Francisco Yacht Club 17 7 9 – – 33 pts
11th SWE Royal Swedish Yacht Club 10 8 18 – – 36 pts
12th FIN Nylandska Jaktklubben 6 18 13 – – 37 pts
13th CAN Royal Canadian Yacht Club 13 9 16 – – 38 pts
14th ITA Yacht Club Italiano 10 17 12 – – 39 pts
15th USA Noroton Yacht Club 15 14 10 – – 39 pts
16th ARG Yacht Club Argentino 14 13 17 – – 44 pts
17th IRL Howth Yacht Club 16 16 14 – – 46 pts
18th GBR Itchenor Sailing Club 19 15 15 – – 49 pts
19th BER Royal Bermuda Yacht Club 18 19 19 – – 56 pts