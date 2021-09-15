Royal Thames lead Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup

Royal Thames Yacht Club, skipper John Greenland, take a seven point lead after the first day of the 2021 Rolex New York Invitational Cup.

The RTYC with five points, lead from the New York Yacht Club on 12 points and the Southern Yacht Club with 13 points after three races were completed on the opening day in the NYYC’s fleet of IC37s.

Royal Thames finished second in the first two races, then took their first race win in race three.

The Southern Yacht Club, won the first race of the day, the New York Yacht Club took race two, with the RTYC second and Royal Cork Yacht Club, skipper Anthony O’Leary, taking third in both races.

The third race delivered more change with RTYC taking their first win ahead of the Southern YC with Yacht Club Costa Smeralda finishing in third.

Greenland chalked up RTYC’s success to the all-powerful combination good speed and solid decisions.

“I think trying to keep the boat going, the boat powered up and getting over the waves was really important,” he said.

“[Ian Dobson] was on tactics and getting us on the right side of the shifts and in pressure. I think it was just as important to be in the pressure as it was to get the shifts right today.”

Twelve races are planned from September 14 to 18.

2021 Rolex New York Invitational Cup after 3 races

1st GBR Royal Thames Yacht Club 2 2 1 – – 5 pts

2nd USA New York Yacht Club 4 1 7 – – 12 pts

3rd USA Southern Yacht Club 1 10 2 – – 13 pts

4th IRL Royal Cork Yacht Club 3 3 11 – – 17 pts

5th CAN Royal Vancouver Yacht Club 7 5 6 – – 18 pts

6th USA San Diego Yacht Club 12 4 5 – – 21 pts

7th USA Eastern Yacht Club 12 6 4 – – 22 pts

8th ITA Yacht Club Costa Smeralda 7 12 3 – – 22 pts

9th USA American Yacht Club 9 11 8 – – 28 pts

10th USA The San Francisco Yacht Club 17 7 9 – – 33 pts

11th SWE Royal Swedish Yacht Club 10 8 18 – – 36 pts

12th FIN Nylandska Jaktklubben 6 18 13 – – 37 pts

13th CAN Royal Canadian Yacht Club 13 9 16 – – 38 pts

14th ITA Yacht Club Italiano 10 17 12 – – 39 pts

15th USA Noroton Yacht Club 15 14 10 – – 39 pts

16th ARG Yacht Club Argentino 14 13 17 – – 44 pts

17th IRL Howth Yacht Club 16 16 14 – – 46 pts

18th GBR Itchenor Sailing Club 19 15 15 – – 49 pts

19th BER Royal Bermuda Yacht Club 18 19 19 – – 56 pts