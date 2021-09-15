49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 European Championships open in Greece

Day 1 of the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 European Championships in Thessaloniki, Greece.

In the Nacra 17 event John Gimson and Anna Burnet (GBR) took two wins from three races but were pressured all day from some of the newer teams to the fleet.

Just weeks after taking the silver medal in Tokyo, they cobbled together a training boat with their spare gear and came to race here in Greece at the last moment.

In the men’s 49er fleet, Lukasz Pryzybtek with Pawel Kolodzynski (POL) showed the way in the 49er fleet, converting good starts and scored a 2, 4, 1 and lead the 61 boat 49er fleet.

Best placed British team are Jack Hawkins and Cris Thomas in 16th place.



In the women’s 49erFX fleet, the Schultheis sisters, Antonia and Victoria, had a storybook start to their first ever European Championships winning all three races.

Fresh out of the 29er class, at only 20 and 18 years old, and accompanied by their younger brother in the 49er, they sailed hard all winter at home in Malta and then only break up to Europe for racing.

Their brother was sailing FX against them early in the year, but now moved into the 49er as the youngest sailor in the fleet here, a family affair to be sure for these Maltese sailors.

Best place Brits are Isabelle Fellows and Nicola Bonface in 14th and Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton 15th.

Nacra17 European Championship – Leaders after 3 races (15 entries)

1st GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 1 2 1 – – 4 pts

2nd FRA 527 Titouan PETARD and Lou BERTHOMIEU 7 3 2 – – 12 pts

3rd ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI 2 8 4 – – 14 pts

4th FRA 529 Margaux BILLY and Léo MAURIN 10 4 3 – – 17 pts

5th DEN 31 Natacha Violet SAOUMA-PEDERSEN and Mathias BRUUN BORRESKOV 6 5 6 – – 17 pts

6th AUT 97 Laura FARESE and Matthäus ZÖCHLING 12 1 5 – – 18 pts

7th NED 505 Laila van der MEER and Bjarne BOUWER 3 7 11 – – 21 pts

8th SWE 436 Ida SVENSSON and Marcus DACKHAMMAR 5 10 9 – – 24 pts

9th GBR 25 Rupert WHITE and Kirstie URWIN 4 (UFD) 7 – – 27 pts

10th GRE 515 Iordanis PASCHALIDIS and Myrto PAPADOPOULOU 9 6 13 – – 28 pts

49er European Championship – Leaders after 3 races (61 entries)

1st POL 42 Łukasz PRZYBYTEK and Paweł KOŁODZIŃSKI 7 2 4 1 – – 7 pts

2nd POL 164 Mikołaj STANIUL and Kuba SZTORCH 12 8 1 3 – – 12 pts

3rd FRA 16 Erwan FISCHER and Clément PEQUIN 12 5 2 5 – – 12 pts

4th USA 43 Andrew MOLLERUS and Ian MACDIARMID 15 5 8 2 – – 15 pts

5th AUT 128 Keanu PRETTNER and Jakob FLACHBERGER 19 3 4 12 – – 19 pts

6th DEN 70 Daniel NYBORG and Sebastian WRIGHT OLSEN 20 1 1 18 – – 20 pts

7th POL 19 Dominik BUKSAK and Szymon WIERZBICKI 20 3 2 15 – – 20 pts

8th ESP 457 Martin WIZNER and Pablo GARCIA PORTELA 20 2 5 13 – – 20 pts

9th NED 49 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris van de WERKEN 26 9 14 3 – – 26 pts

10th GER 115 Philipp ROYLA and Tom HEINRICH 27 7 6 14 – – 27 pts

49erFX European Championship – Leaders after 3 races (37 entries)

1st MLT 201 Antonia SCHULTHEIS and Victoria SCHULTHEIS 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd GER 212 Maru SCHEEL and Freya FEILCKE 4 5 4 – – 13 pts

3rd FRA 503 Lara GRANIER and Amélie RIOU 5 7 6 – – 18 pts

4th FRA 123 Mathilde LOVADINA and Marine RIOU 2 17 3 – – 22 pts

5th NED 65 Odile van AANHOLT and Elise de RUYTER 19 4 2 – – 25 pts

6th CRO 112 Enia NINCEVIC and Mihaela de MICHELI VITTURI 14 2 15 – – 31 pts

7th POL 888 Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK 13 3 16 – – 32 pts

8th GER 505 Marla BERGMANN and Hanna WILLE 6 23 10 – – 39 pts

9th ITA 46 Carlotta OMARI and Sveva CARRARO 3 11 27 – – 41 pts

10th DEN 181 Helena WOLFF and Laura ZEEBERG 30 6 7 – – 43 pts