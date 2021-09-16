Six Meter European Championship 2021 – Day 2

With races three and four of the eight race Six Meter European Championship series completed Wednesday, the rankings in both the Open and Classic Divisions remain wide open.

In the Open Division, Thisbee (1987 Pelle Petterson) owned by Rainer Müller and helmed by Michel Teweles, moved up from third into a single point overall lead thanks to a second and third place.

Overnight leader Notorious (1986 Peter Norlin design with an Ian Howlett keel) owned and helmed by Claes Henningsson, struggled to repeat yesterday’s dominant form adding a seventh and fifth to her score card which dropped her down into second overall.



Open Division boat of the day was Patrick Monteiro De Barros’s Seljm (1988 Pelle Petterson), which took full advantage of the local knowledge this Portugues team has gained through sailing regularly with the Sanxenxo based Spanish fleet.

Seljm won race three after a closely fought battle and followed up with a fourth in race four to move into third place overall on the same points as Notorious. Richard Göransson’s Filippa, (Petterson 1981), dropped from second overall to fourth having added a fourth and eighth to her tally.

The day’s other Open Division race winner was Phlippe Durr and Rainer Müller’s Junior (Petterson/Howlett), which won race three and took fourth in race four to leap up the ranking from tenth to fifth overall.

In the Classic Division, Ossi Paija’s Astree III (Bjarne Ass 1959) continued to sail super consistently, leapfrogging over Juan Carlos Eascotet and Francisco Botas’ Aida (1936 Bjarn Ass), to take a four-point overall lead.

Miguel Lago Cereceda’s Alibaba II (1948 Tore Holm) took third in race three and went on to win race four by taking full advantage of a massive wind shift on the last run, moving up from fifth to third overall and on equal points with Aida.

Javier Manzón’s Caprice (1948 McGruer) had a day of mixed fortunes winning race three and finishing seventh in race four, and as a result they drop from third to fourth overall, two points adrift of Alibaba II and Aida.

Xacobeo Six Meter European Championship 2021 – Day 2

Open Division

1. SUI111 Thisbe – Rainer A Muller – 3, 5, 2, 3 = 13 pts

2. SWE114 Notorious – Claes Henningsson – 1, 1, 7, 5 = 14 pts

3. POR4 Seljm – Patrick Monteiro De Barros – 7, 3, 3, 1 = 14 pts

4. SWE137 Filippa – Richard Göransson – 2, 2, 4, 8 = 16 pts

5. SUI77 Junior – Philippe Durr/Rainer Müller – 8, 10, 1, 4 = 23 pts

6. SUI132 Sophie Racing – Hugo Stenbeck – 4, 9, 9, 2 = 24 pts

7. GBR89 Battlecry – Jeremy Thorp – 5, 3, 12, 6 = 36 pts

8. SUI140 Ginkgo Too – Jan Eckert – 11, 6, 6, 13 = 36 pts

9. ESP70 Maybe XAV – Eugenio Galdon Brugarolas – 9, 7, 10, 11 = 37 pts

10. ESP16 Stella – Violeta Alvarez – 6, 11, 8, 15 = 40 pts

Classic Division

1. FIN18 Astrée III – Ossi Paija – 2, 2, 2, 4 = 10 pts

2. GER59 Aida – Escotet/Botas – 1, 1, 4, 8 = 14 pts

3. GBR50 Alibaba II – Miguel Lago Cereceda – 4, 6, 3, 1 = 14 pts

4. K48 Caprice – Javier Manzón – 3, 5, 1, 7 = 16 pts

5. ESP16 Bribon 500 – Jose Cusi – 6, 3, 10, 2 = 21 pts

6. FRA111 Dix Août – Louis Heckly – 5, 10, 7, 5 = 27 pts

7. ESP72 Titia – Alicia Freire Sánchez – 10, 9, 8, 3 = 30 pts

8. ESP91 Stardust – Hermanos Campos – 8, 4, 13, 11 = 36 pts

9. KC19 Saskia II – Pierre Guex/Reiner Müller – 12, 11, 9, 6 = 38 pts

10. FIN59 Ian – César Elizaga Viana – 9, 8, 11, 10 = 38 pts

Full results available here . . .