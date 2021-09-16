49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans – Gimson and Burnet keep Nacra lead

Second day of racing for the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 European Championships in Thessaloniki, Greece.

Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet (2,1,2) have a nine point lead in the Nacra 17 event after six race completed.

They lead from Gianluigi and Maria Ugolini (1,3,6) of Italy and Titouan Petard and Lou Berthomieu of France.

In the men’s 49er fleet, Poland’s Lukasz Pryzybtek with Pawel Kolodzynski (1,6,1) lead, with an eight point advantage over Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf (1,2,4) of Germany.

Best placed British team are Jack Hawkins and Cris Thomas (6,10,8) in 10th place.

In the women’s 49erFX Antonia and Victoria Schultheis of Malta keep their overall lead, six points ahead of Odile van Aanholt and Elise de Rutter of Holland.

Best place Brits are Isabelle Fellows and Nicola Bonface in 10th and Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton 18th.

Nacra17 European Championship – Leaders after 6 races (15 entries)

1st GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 1 2 1 2 1 2 – – 7 pts

2nd ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI 2 8 4 1 3 6 – – 16 pts

3rd FRA 527 Titouan PETARD and Lou BERTHOMIEU 7 3 2 5 7 7 – – 24 pts

4th SWE 436 Ida SVENSSON and Marcus DACKHAMMAR 5 10 9 3 4 4 – – 25 pts

5th AUT 97 Laura FARESE and Matthäus ZÖCHLING 12 1 5 4 5 11 – – 26 pts

49er European Championship – Leaders after 6 races (61 entries)

1st POL 42 Łukasz PRZYBYTEK and Paweł KOŁODZIŃSKI 2 4 1 1 6 1 – – 9 pts

2nd GER 13 Tim FISCHER and Fabian GRAF 1 9 18 1 2 4 – – 17 pts

3rd POL 19 Dominik BUKSAK and Szymon WIERZBICKI 3 2 15 5 9 1 – – 20 pts

4th USA 43 Andrew MOLLERUS and Ian MACDIARMID 5 8 2 4 12 4 – – 23 pts

5th AUT 128 Keanu PRETTNER and Jakob FLACHBERGER 3 4 12 7 4 5 – – 23 pts

49erFX European Championship – Leaders after 6 races (37 entries)

1st MLT 201 Antonia SCHULTHEIS and Victoria SCHULTHEIS 1 1 1 26 2 – – 5 pts

2nd NED 65 Odile van AANHOLT and Elise de RUYTER 19 4 2 5 (RDG) – – 18.5 pts

3rd GER 212 Maru SCHEEL and Freya FEILCKE 4 5 4 10 9 – – 22 pts

4th FRA 123 Mathilde LOVADINA and Marine RIOU 2 17 3 1 18 – – 23 pts

5th FRA 503 Lara GRANIER and Amélie RIOU 5 7 6 9 7 – – 25 pts

