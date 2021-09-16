Southern YC lead after day 2 of Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup

The Southern Yacht Club, skipper John Lovell, had the best day on the water and vaulted into the lead with 21 points.

The Royal Thames Yacht Club and Royal Cork Yacht Club are tied for second, 9 points back after six races completed of the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup.

The Royal Cork Yacht Club won the opening race (R4) of day 2 and followed it with two, sixth place finishes to move into third overall.

The Southern Yacht Club won the second race, which vaulted them into the overall lead with a 4, 1, 3 scoreline.

San Francisco Yacht Club finished day 2 with their first win of the regatta, capping off a marked improvement over Day 1 and putting the team within range of the podium with six races remaining.

Day 1 leaders, Royal Thames Yacht Club, were not able to build on that earlier performance and an 8, 8, 9 score left them tied in second with 30 points, closely challenged by the New York Yacht Club and Eastern Yacht Club with 32 points.

Itchenor SC (top image) had their best result to date, a fourth place in race 5, but it was not enough to improve their overall standing.

2021 Rolex New York Invitational Cup after 6 races of 12

1st USA Southern Yacht Club 1 10 2 4 1 3 – – 21 pts

2nd GBR Royal Thames Yacht Club 2 2 1 8 8 9 – – 30 pts

3rd IRL Royal Cork Yacht Club 3 3 11 1 6 6 – – 30 pts

4th USA New York Yacht Club 4 1 7 3 5 12 – – 32 pts

5th USA Eastern Yacht Club 12 6 4 5 3 2 – – 32 pts

6th USA San Diego Yacht Club 12 4 5 6 12 5 – – 44 pts

7th USA The San Francisco Yacht Club 17 7 9 2 11 1 – – 47 pts

8th CAN Royal Canadian Yacht Club 13 9 16 9 2 4 – – 53 pts

9th ITA Yacht Club Costa Smeralda 7 12 3 16 7 8 – – 53 pts

10th CAN Royal Vancouver Yacht Club 7 5 6 7 19 17 – – 61 pts

11th USA American Yacht Club 9 11 8 13 13 16 – – 70 pts

12th SWE Royal Swedish Yacht Club 10 8 18 14 9 13 – – 72 pts

13th USA Noroton Yacht Club 15 14 10 10 14 10 – – 73 pts

14th FIN Nylandska Jaktklubben 6 18 13 15 10 15 – – 77 pts

15th ARG Yacht Club Argentino 14 13 17 11 15 7 – – 77 pts

16th ITA Yacht Club Italiano 10 17 12 17 16 14 – – 86 pts

17th IRL Howth Yacht Club 16 16 14 13 17 11 – – 87 pts

18th GBR Itchenor Sailing Club 19 15 15 18 4 18 – – 89 pts

19th BER Royal Bermuda Yacht Club 18 19 19 19 18 19 – – 112 pts