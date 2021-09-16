Southern YC lead after day 2 of Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup

The Southern Yacht Club, skipper John Lovell, had the best day on the water and vaulted into the lead with 21 points.
The Royal Thames Yacht Club and Royal Cork Yacht Club are tied for second, 9 points back after six races completed of the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup.
The Royal Cork Yacht Club won the opening race (R4) of day 2 and followed it with two, sixth place finishes to move into third overall.
The Southern Yacht Club won the second race, which vaulted them into the overall lead with a 4, 1, 3 scoreline.
San Francisco Yacht Club finished day 2 with their first win of the regatta, capping off a marked improvement over Day 1 and putting the team within range of the podium with six races remaining.
Day 1 leaders, Royal Thames Yacht Club, were not able to build on that earlier performance and an 8, 8, 9 score left them tied in second with 30 points, closely challenged by the New York Yacht Club and Eastern Yacht Club with 32 points.
Itchenor SC (top image) had their best result to date, a fourth place in race 5, but it was not enough to improve their overall standing.
2021 Rolex New York Invitational Cup after 6 races of 12
1st USA Southern Yacht Club 1 10 2 4 1 3 – – 21 pts
2nd GBR Royal Thames Yacht Club 2 2 1 8 8 9 – – 30 pts
3rd IRL Royal Cork Yacht Club 3 3 11 1 6 6 – – 30 pts
4th USA New York Yacht Club 4 1 7 3 5 12 – – 32 pts
5th USA Eastern Yacht Club 12 6 4 5 3 2 – – 32 pts
6th USA San Diego Yacht Club 12 4 5 6 12 5 – – 44 pts
7th USA The San Francisco Yacht Club 17 7 9 2 11 1 – – 47 pts
8th CAN Royal Canadian Yacht Club 13 9 16 9 2 4 – – 53 pts
9th ITA Yacht Club Costa Smeralda 7 12 3 16 7 8 – – 53 pts
10th CAN Royal Vancouver Yacht Club 7 5 6 7 19 17 – – 61 pts
11th USA American Yacht Club 9 11 8 13 13 16 – – 70 pts
12th SWE Royal Swedish Yacht Club 10 8 18 14 9 13 – – 72 pts
13th USA Noroton Yacht Club 15 14 10 10 14 10 – – 73 pts
14th FIN Nylandska Jaktklubben 6 18 13 15 10 15 – – 77 pts
15th ARG Yacht Club Argentino 14 13 17 11 15 7 – – 77 pts
16th ITA Yacht Club Italiano 10 17 12 17 16 14 – – 86 pts
17th IRL Howth Yacht Club 16 16 14 13 17 11 – – 87 pts
18th GBR Itchenor Sailing Club 19 15 15 18 4 18 – – 89 pts
19th BER Royal Bermuda Yacht Club 18 19 19 19 18 19 – – 112 pts