Legs Eleven claim RS Elite Irish National Championship

Paul Fisk crewed by Richard Tucker and Pippa Jubb sailing Legs Eleven, the only visitors from mainland Britain, have won a closely-contested 2021 RS Elite Irish National championship.

Legs Eleven won all four races but had to work hard to hold off the opposition.

Second overall were Stephen Polly and crew in RS Elite 37 Storm, who took three second places after a disappointing first race.

Third overall were Jane Buchanan and crew in RS Elite 53 The Love Bug. Newcomers to the RS Elite fleet they recovered well from an average start in the first race to sail consistently on Saturday to take one second and two third places.

This event has provided a boost and whetted appetites for 2022 when many people are looking forward to the eagerly awaited RS Elite National Championship and International Grand Prix in Cowes, postponed from 2020.

RS Elite – 2021 Irish National Championship

1st 110 Legs 11 Paul Fisk (1) 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 37 Storm Stephen Polly (5) 2 2 2 – – 6 pts

3rd 53 The Love Bug Jane Buchanan 2 3 3 (6) – – 8 pts

4th 111 Kin Tiffnay Rea 3 4 (11) 3 – – 10 pts

5th 56 Up Front Jeff Ralston (7) 5 4 5 – – 14 pts

6th 36 Illegal Anderson, Corry, Fletcher (6) 6 6 4 – – 16 pts

7th 58 Speedwell Ed Cody 4 8 (9) 7 – – 19 pts

8th 93 Merlon Angus McRobert (9) 9 5 8 – – 22 pts

9th 19 Tuppence Brian Corry 8 7 7 (9) – – 22 pts

10th 82 Usain Boat Richard Moore 10 10 8 (11) – – 28 pts

11th 49 Swallow John McRobert (12) 11 10 12 – – 33 pts

12th 8 TnT John McVea 11 12 (13) 10 – – 33 pts

13th 17 Bamboozled Janice McCrudden 13 13 12 (14) – – 38 pts