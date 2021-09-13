RS600 National Championship – First Title win for George Smith

George Smith of Bough Beech SC is the 2021 RS600 National Champion – a much deserved and popular first win!
Smith finished with 10 points, including six race wins from the ten races completed.
In second place was Jamie Mawson of Notts County SC with 16 points and third was Chris Haslam fromf Stokes Bay SC on 28 points.
Next year the RS600 Nationals will be at Weymouth as part of the RS Games.
Noble Marine Allen 2021 RS600 National Championship – Final after 10 races
1st 988 George Smith – Bough Beech SC – – 10 pts
2nd 1001 Jamie Mawson – Notts County SC – – 16 pts
3rd 8 Chris Haslam – Stokes Bay SC – – 28 pts
4th 1000 Ian Montague – Stone SC – – 31 pts
5th 951 Michael Iszatt – King George SC – – 35 pts
6th 900 Alex Piggott – Notts County SC – – 43 pts
7th 984 Jon Heissig – Llangorse SC – – 44 pts
8th 907 Matt Potter – Notts County SC – – 54 pts
9th 913 Adam Watson – Mount Batten SC – – 62 pts
10th 761 Jamie Watson – Thornbury SC – – 69 pts
11th 648 Alistair Farman – Grafham Water SC – – 76 pts
12th 885 Simon Hibbert – Notts County SC – – 93 pts
13th 942 Bradley Field – Warsash SC – – 107 pts
14th 933 Cliff Haslam – Hickling Broad SC – – 110 pts
15th 874 Scott Holland – Crosby SC – – 112 pts
16th 892 Tim Morgan – Paignton SC – – 114 pts
17th 875 Paul Patrick – Bough Beech SC – – 121 pts
18th 649 Emily Haslam – Hickling Broad SC – – 127 pts