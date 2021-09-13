RS600 National Championship – First Title win for George Smith

George Smith of Bough Beech SC is the 2021 RS600 National Champion – a much deserved and popular first win!

Smith finished with 10 points, including six race wins from the ten races completed.

In second place was Jamie Mawson of Notts County SC with 16 points and third was Chris Haslam fromf Stokes Bay SC on 28 points.

Next year the RS600 Nationals will be at Weymouth as part of the RS Games.

Noble Marine Allen 2021 RS600 National Championship – Final after 10 races

1st 988 George Smith – Bough Beech SC – – 10 pts

2nd 1001 Jamie Mawson – Notts County SC – – 16 pts

3rd 8 Chris Haslam – Stokes Bay SC – – 28 pts

4th 1000 Ian Montague – Stone SC – – 31 pts

5th 951 Michael Iszatt – King George SC – – 35 pts

6th 900 Alex Piggott – Notts County SC – – 43 pts

7th 984 Jon Heissig – Llangorse SC – – 44 pts

8th 907 Matt Potter – Notts County SC – – 54 pts

9th 913 Adam Watson – Mount Batten SC – – 62 pts

10th 761 Jamie Watson – Thornbury SC – – 69 pts

11th 648 Alistair Farman – Grafham Water SC – – 76 pts

12th 885 Simon Hibbert – Notts County SC – – 93 pts

13th 942 Bradley Field – Warsash SC – – 107 pts

14th 933 Cliff Haslam – Hickling Broad SC – – 110 pts

15th 874 Scott Holland – Crosby SC – – 112 pts

16th 892 Tim Morgan – Paignton SC – – 114 pts

17th 875 Paul Patrick – Bough Beech SC – – 121 pts

18th 649 Emily Haslam – Hickling Broad SC – – 127 pts