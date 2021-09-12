RS700 National Championship – Galyer third Title win

Theo Galyer from Hayling Island SC is the 2021 RS700 National Champion.

Galyer successfully defended his title for the third year in a row, finishing with seven race wins.

In second place was Rob Higgins from the Chew Valley Lake SC and third Matt Carter of Lancing SC.

Noble Marine 2021 RS700 National Championship – Final after 9 races (28 entries)

1st 1063 Theo Galyer – Hayling Island SC – – 7 pts

2nd 1029 Rob Higgins – Chew Valley Lake SC – – 13 pts

3rd 1062 Matt Carter – Lancing SC – – 20 pts

4th 720 Richard Wadsworth – RNSA/ Stokes Bay SC – – 26 pts

5th 1060 Matt Conner – Queen Mary SC – – 32 pts

6th 1042 Pete Purkiss – Brightlingsea SC – – 37 pts

7th 88 Jack Napolitano – Snettisham Beach SC – – 49 pts

8th 1061 Andy Wright – Queen Mary SC – – 52 pts

9th 710 Nathan Steffenomi – Weston SC – – 71 pts

10th 1022 Ian Swann – Hayling Island SC – – 71 pts

11th 1068 Roland Smith – Hayling Island SC – – 80 pts

12th 1067 Simon Hamilton – Queen Mary SC – – 82 pts

13th 926 Simon Clark – Lyme Regis SC – – 84 pts

14th 859 Peter O’nions – Draycote Water SC – – 89 pts

15th 765 James Clark – Chew Valley SC – – 95 pts

16th 1035 William Homewood – Lymington Town SC – – 95 pts

17th 1020 Stephen Hermanson – Queen Mary SC – – 99 pts

18th 931 Malcolm Streeton – Hayling Island SC – – 113 pts

19th 836 Phillip Highfield – Great Yarmouth SC – – 117 pts

20th 798 Guy Boullenger – Chew Valley SC – – 122 pts