RS800 National Championship – 2021 Title to Morris and Filmore

Tom Morris and Guy Filmore from Hayling Island SC are the 2021 RS800 National Champions.

In second place Robert Gullan and Tom Partington, Hayling Island SC, with third Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshire of Swanage SC.

Noble Marine 2021 RS800 National Championship – Final after 9 races (38 entries)

1st 1144 Tom Morris and Guy Filmore – Hayling Island SC – – 9 pts

2nd 1124 Robert Gullan and Tom Partington – Hayling Island SC – – 11 pts

3rd 1231 Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshire – Swanage SC – – 25 pts

4th 1207 Phil Walker and John Mather – Hayling Island SC – – 28 pts

5th 1171 James Penty and Eddie Grayson – Beaver SC – – 31 pts

6th 1220 Luke McEwen and Emma McEwan – Royal Lymington YC – – 41 pts

7th 1232 Cameron Moss and Darrol Moss – Lyme Regis SC – – 61 pts

8th 1222 Paul Jenkins and Peter Jenkins – Eastbourne SC – – 63 pts

9th 1122 Tom Bucktrout and Dominick Burke – Grafham Water SC – – 71 pts

10th 842 Maria Stanley and Tom Darling – Hayling Island SC – – 78 pts

11th 1203 Grace Fell and Tim Gratton – Beadnell SC – – 80 pts

12th 1194 Joe Joyner and James Wallace – Lyme Regis SC – – 86 pts

13th 1224 Frederick Lord and Louise Gale – Carsington SC – – 91 pts

14th 954 Morgan Peach and Will Ward – Clapham Model YC – – 101 pts

15th 1138 Honor Fell and Robbie Gilmore – Queen Mary SC – – 102 pts

16th 1247 Paul Molesworth and Jason Rickford – Weymouth SC – – 105 pts

17th 1131 Chris Weber and Jim Baldwin – Pevensey Bay SC – – 107 pts

18th 1200 Sam Pascoe and Isaac Lines – Castle Cove SC – – 109 pts

19th 1157 Chris Catt and Chris Martin – Netley SC – – 117 pts

20th 885 Chris Feibusch and Andy Ramus – Hayling Island SC – – 118 pts