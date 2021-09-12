RS800 National Championship – 2021 Title to Morris and Filmore

Tom Morris and Guy Filmore from Hayling Island SC are the 2021 RS800 National Champions.
In second place Robert Gullan and Tom Partington, Hayling Island SC, with third Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshire of Swanage SC.
Noble Marine 2021 RS800 National Championship – Final after 9 races (38 entries)
1st 1144 Tom Morris and Guy Filmore – Hayling Island SC – – 9 pts
2nd 1124 Robert Gullan and Tom Partington – Hayling Island SC – – 11 pts
3rd 1231 Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshire – Swanage SC – – 25 pts
4th 1207 Phil Walker and John Mather – Hayling Island SC – – 28 pts
5th 1171 James Penty and Eddie Grayson – Beaver SC – – 31 pts
6th 1220 Luke McEwen and Emma McEwan – Royal Lymington YC – – 41 pts
7th 1232 Cameron Moss and Darrol Moss – Lyme Regis SC – – 61 pts
8th 1222 Paul Jenkins and Peter Jenkins – Eastbourne SC – – 63 pts
9th 1122 Tom Bucktrout and Dominick Burke – Grafham Water SC – – 71 pts
10th 842 Maria Stanley and Tom Darling – Hayling Island SC – – 78 pts
11th 1203 Grace Fell and Tim Gratton – Beadnell SC – – 80 pts
12th 1194 Joe Joyner and James Wallace – Lyme Regis SC – – 86 pts
13th 1224 Frederick Lord and Louise Gale – Carsington SC – – 91 pts
14th 954 Morgan Peach and Will Ward – Clapham Model YC – – 101 pts
15th 1138 Honor Fell and Robbie Gilmore – Queen Mary SC – – 102 pts
16th 1247 Paul Molesworth and Jason Rickford – Weymouth SC – – 105 pts
17th 1131 Chris Weber and Jim Baldwin – Pevensey Bay SC – – 107 pts
18th 1200 Sam Pascoe and Isaac Lines – Castle Cove SC – – 109 pts
19th 1157 Chris Catt and Chris Martin – Netley SC – – 117 pts
20th 885 Chris Feibusch and Andy Ramus – Hayling Island SC – – 118 pts