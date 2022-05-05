INEOS BRITANNIA donate America’s Cup boat to Museum

Am I getting older or are the Classics getting younger?

INEOS BRITANIA recently delivered their Americas Cup race boat “Britannia II” skippered by Sir Ben Ainslies in the 36th Americas Cup Auckland 2021, to the Classic Boat Museum in Cowes.

Situated in Cowes and East Cowes on the Isle of Wight, the Museum is across two sites and consists of the Boat Shed and the Gallery.

​The Boat Shed in Cowes (West) has an impressive collection of nearly 90 boats, from classic yachts, motorboats, and lifeboats to Sir Ben Ainslie’s 2017 Americas Cup test boat BAR T1.

The Gallery in East Cowes has an extensive collection of maritime artefacts, boat models and photographs.

No decision has been made as to how or where the boat will be displayed in Cowes.

Classic Boat Museum, Cowes . . .

