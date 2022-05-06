RS400 Southern Tour event at Salcombe YC

Mick and Sarah Whitmore were winners of the Rooster Sailing & West Country Boat Repairs RS400 Southern Tour event at Salcombe Yacht Club.
The Whitmores (2, 4) finished with 6 points, second were Caroline Whitehouse and Trishia Clancy (1, 6) tied on 7 points with Mike and June Baker (5, 2).
Only two races were possible over the three days with the Sunday lost to no wind at all.
Saturday managed a race which saw Whitehouse and Clancy lead for most of the race, eventually finishing aheaad of the Whitmores, with Peter Jackson and Alex Noakes in third place.
Last years winners Figs Cain and Barney Dearsly had to take a DSQ for entering the fairway, a protected area for other traffic during the starting sequence.
With Sunday a non-starter, in Monday’s race Cain and Dearsly led from start to finish with Mike and June Baker taking second and Paul Engelmann and Tom Nokes third.
Mick Whitmore and Sarah Whitmore finishing in fourth to take the overall event.
RS400 Southern Tour Event – Final after 2 races.
1st 1479 Mick Whitmore and Sarah Whitmore 2 4 – – 6 pts
2nd 1509 Caroline Whitehouse and Trishia Clancy 1 6 – – 7 pts
3rd 1236 Mike Baker and June Baker 5 2 – – 7 pts
4th 1078 Peter Jackson and Alex Noakes 3 5 – – 8 pts
5th 1448 Paul Engelmann and Tom Nokes 6 3 – – 9 pts
6th 880 Tim Le Couilliard and James Le Couilliard 7 7 – – 14 pts
7th 411 Figs Cain and Barney Dearsly 16.0 F/way 1 – – 17 pts
8th 1287 James Bowman and Jonathon Carr 8 10 – – 18 pts
9th 799 Martin Weston and Mike Webb 9 11 – – 20 pts
10th 1481 Howard Farbrother and Louise Hosken 4 17.0 DNC – – 21 pts
11th 1519 Steven Broomfield and Jenni Lewis 16.0 DNF 8 – – 24 pts
12th 1329 Graham Cranford-Smith and Fiona Cranford-Smith 16.0 RET 9 – – 25 pts
13th 1346 Daniel Snook and Laura Swallow 10 17.0 DNC – – 27 pts
14th 1382 Andrew Hunt and Matthew Hunt 16.0 DNF 14.0 RET – – 30 pts
14th 1392 Christopher Stanton and Jules Thorne 16.0 DNF 14.0 DNF – – 30 pts
16th 1471 John McLaren and Annie McLaren 17.0 DNC 17.0 DNC – – 34 pts