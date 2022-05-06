RS400 Southern Tour event at Salcombe YC

Mick and Sarah Whitmore were winners of the Rooster Sailing & West Country Boat Repairs RS400 Southern Tour event at Salcombe Yacht Club.

The Whitmores (2, 4) finished with 6 points, second were Caroline Whitehouse and Trishia Clancy (1, 6) tied on 7 points with Mike and June Baker (5, 2).

Only two races were possible over the three days with the Sunday lost to no wind at all.

Saturday managed a race which saw Whitehouse and Clancy lead for most of the race, eventually finishing aheaad of the Whitmores, with Peter Jackson and Alex Noakes in third place.

Last years winners Figs Cain and Barney Dearsly had to take a DSQ for entering the fairway, a protected area for other traffic during the starting sequence.

With Sunday a non-starter, in Monday’s race Cain and Dearsly led from start to finish with Mike and June Baker taking second and Paul Engelmann and Tom Nokes third.

Mick Whitmore and Sarah Whitmore finishing in fourth to take the overall event.

RS400 Southern Tour Event – Final after 2 races.

1st 1479 Mick Whitmore and Sarah Whitmore 2 4 – – 6 pts

2nd 1509 Caroline Whitehouse and Trishia Clancy 1 6 – – 7 pts

3rd 1236 Mike Baker and June Baker 5 2 – – 7 pts

4th 1078 Peter Jackson and Alex Noakes 3 5 – – 8 pts

5th 1448 Paul Engelmann and Tom Nokes 6 3 – – 9 pts

6th 880 Tim Le Couilliard and James Le Couilliard 7 7 – – 14 pts

7th 411 Figs Cain and Barney Dearsly 16.0 F/way 1 – – 17 pts

8th 1287 James Bowman and Jonathon Carr 8 10 – – 18 pts

9th 799 Martin Weston and Mike Webb 9 11 – – 20 pts

10th 1481 Howard Farbrother and Louise Hosken 4 17.0 DNC – – 21 pts

11th 1519 Steven Broomfield and Jenni Lewis 16.0 DNF 8 – – 24 pts

12th 1329 Graham Cranford-Smith and Fiona Cranford-Smith 16.0 RET 9 – – 25 pts

13th 1346 Daniel Snook and Laura Swallow 10 17.0 DNC – – 27 pts

14th 1382 Andrew Hunt and Matthew Hunt 16.0 DNF 14.0 RET – – 30 pts

14th 1392 Christopher Stanton and Jules Thorne 16.0 DNF 14.0 DNF – – 30 pts

16th 1471 John McLaren and Annie McLaren 17.0 DNC 17.0 DNC – – 34 pts