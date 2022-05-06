World Sailing Fleet Rankings for May 2022

Top World Sailing Ranked and leading GBR sailors as of 4 May 2022

With two major Olympic Classes regattas now completed – Palma and Hyeres – the World Sailing Rankings are begining to get some credibility, although some partnerships in the two-handed classes are still changing.

For the British John Gimson and Anna Burnet in the Nacra 17 remain the only competitors with a top ranking in their class.

Next best ranked are: Conner Bainbridge 3rd in the men’s Kite, Eleanor Aldridge 4th in the women’s Kite, Islay Watson 4th in the women’s IQ Foil, Matt Barton 5th in the men’s IQ Foil, Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre 7th in the Mixed 470, and Hannah Snellgrove 9th in the women’s ILCA6.

The 49er and 49erFX are the weakest ranked events for the British team members.

With Tokyo 49er gold medalist Dylan Fletcher suffering boat problems at Palma and then having to miss Hyeres, this is obviously not helping him to get in any decent high-level racing with his new crew, Rhos Hawes.

While in the women’s FX, the new combination of Freya Black and Olympian Saskia Tidey are struggling to find their form. A disqualification from the medal race in Palma and then failing to even make the gold fleet in Hyeres has put them outside the top 100 ranking.

Next up for the Olympic sailors are the iQFOiL Europeans in Italy, the ILCA 7 Worlds in Mexico and Medemblik will host the Olympic classes at the end of the month (May 31 – June 5) in a Hempel World Cup event.

Nacra 17 Mixed:

1st GBR – John Gimson and Anna Burnet (1st)

2nd FIN – Siem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskinen (4th)

3rd NED – Laila Van Der Meer and Bajarne Bouwer (2nd)

470 Mixed:

1st ITA – Marco Gradoni and Alessandra Dubbini (3rd)

GBR 7th – Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre (12th)

GBR 10th – Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr (14th)

49er Men:

1st NED – Bart Lambriex and Pim van Vugt (1st)

GBR 34th – Chris Taylor and James Grummett (40th)

GBR 35th – Dylan Fletcher and Rhos Hawes (28th)

GBR 41st – Jack Hawkins and Christopher Thomas (37th)

GBR 49th – James Peters and Alexander Hughes (51st)

49erFX Women:

1st BRA – Martina Grael and Kahena Kunze (2nd)

GBR 33rd – Isabelle Fellows and Nicola Boniface (32nd)

GBR 35th – Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton (42nd)

GBR 75th – Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (107)

ILCA7/Laser Men:

1st CYP – Pavlos Kontides (1st)

GBR 22nd – Elliot Hanson (19th)

GBR 26th – Michael Beckett (26th)

GBR 28th – Lorenzo Chiavarini (30th)

GBR 32nd – Sam Whaley (34th)

ILCA6/Radial Women:

1st BEL – Emma Plasschaert (1st)

GBR 9th – Hannah Snellgrove (10th)

GBR 21st – Matilda Nicholls (21st)

GBr 25th – Daisy Collingridge (26th)

IQ Foil Men:

1st GER – Sebastian Kördel (1st)

GBR 5th – Matt Barton (4th)

GBR 6th – Andy Brown (5th)

GBR 12th – Sam Sills (11th)

GBR 13th – Finn Hawkins (12th)

IQ Foil Women:

1st FIN – Delphine Cousin (6th)

GBR 4th – Islay Watson (2nd)

GBR 22th – Saskia Sills (19th)

GBR 28th – Alice Read (27th)

Formula Kite Men:

1st ITA – Riccardo Pianos (1st)

GBR 3rd – Conner Bainbridge (3rd)

GBR 12th – Guy Bridge (9th)

GBR 34th – Mattia Maini (24th)

Formula Kite Women:

1st FRA – Lauraine Nolot (2nd)

GBR 4th – Eleanor Aldridge (4th)

GBR 7th – Madeleine Anderson (9th)

GBR 8th – Katie Dobson (8th)

Full World Sailing rankings available here . . .

