SailGP season opens without Nathan Outteridge’s Japan team

SailGP Season 3 launches next Saturday without Nathan Outteridge’s Japan team.

The Runner-up in both Season 1 and 2 is sidelined for the first three events of the season due to the lack of a boat for the start of the season with only nine boats available.

SailGP’s claim to be back bigger and bolder, with an expanded season and new national teams, hit a setback when they revealed that the tenth boat – for Outteridge’s Japan team – cannot be completed in time due to a series of external factors.

The difficult decision – after much deliberation – was made based on logistical and commercial considerations.

The rapid growth of the grand prix sailing circuit, with five new destinations including Chicago, Copenhagen, Dubai, Singapore and New Zealand, and the addition of two new teams, Canada and Switzerland, has stretched the ability of the logistics team to prepare and provide boats on time.

SailGP expects the Japan team F50 to be ready to race from the fourth event in Copenhagen allowing for shipping, structural testing and sea trials.

In addition to the new team boats required, all the F50s have been upgraded for Season 3 – designed to increase speed and stability around the race course, which will likely see the F50 beat its current top racing speed of 98.3 kph.

Upgraded control systems with new steering wheels, foils and rudders will be tested and installed on all boats during the season.

Built by SailGP Technologies in New Zealand, the new hydrofoil has been designed as a T foil with the horizontal wing machined in titanium, allowing the foil to be thinner than the ones currently used in SailGP’s F50s.

This delays the onset of cavitation – where at high speeds, very low pressure is created on the suction side of the foil, where the water literally vaporizes or boils around the foil, causing a big loss in performance with more drag and instability.

The expanded 2022-23 season launches on Saturday 14 May on Bermuda’s Great Sound with the Bermuda Sail Grand Prix presented by Hamilton Princess.

The teams will then move to the United States for Sail Grand Prix Chicago at Navy Pier over the 18-19 June.

The Europe stage of the tour will open with Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, Plymouth over the weekend of the 30-31 July.

SailGP Season 3 Schedule for 2022-2023

2022

May 14-15 Bermuda Sail Grand Prix presented by Hamilton Princess

June 18-19 United States Sail Grand Prix | Chicago at Navy Pier

July 30-31 Great Britain Sail Grand Prix | Plymouth

August 19-20 ROCKWOOL Denmark Sail Grand Prix | Copenhagen

September 10-11 France Sail Grand Prix | Saint-Tropez

September 24-25 Spain Sail Grand Prix | Andalucía – Cádiz

November 12-13 Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas

2023*

January 14-15 Singapore Sail Grand Prix

March 18-19 New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Christchurch

May 6-7 United States Sail Grand Prix | San Francisco

Season 3 Grand Final

*One further event is expected to be announced to complete SailGP

