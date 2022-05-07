A-Class Worlds – Parent and Landenberger are new Champions

A-Class Open World Champion – Ravi Parent USA

A-Class Classic World Champion – Andrew Landenberger AUS

It came down to the final race for the A-Class Open World title, with Ravi Parent USA finishing two points ahead of Jakub Surowiec POL to claim the overall victory.

In third place was Riley Gibbs USA, holding off the late charge of Darren Bundock AUS who took fourth overall.

In the A-Class Classic World title event, Andrew Landenberger AUS took a comfortable victory, nine points clear of Micky Todd ESP.

Keeping it in the family, Andrew’s son Andreas Landenberger completed the podium in third place.

A-Class World Championship – Open – Final Leaders after 8 races (35 entries)

1st USA Ravi Parent [10] 1 1 1 2 6 3 2 – – 16 pts

2nd POL Jakub Surowiec 1 2 3 [4] 4 3 2 3 – – 18 pts

3rd USA Riley Gibbs 2 5 2 2 1 8 4 [11] – – 24 pts

4th AUS Darren Bundock 3 6 4 5 5 [7] 5 1 – – 29 pts

5th AUS Steven Brewin 7 3 5 3 3 4 [36/OCS] 5 – – 30 pts

6th FRA Emmanuel DODE 4 8 7 6 7 5 [36/OCS] 4 – – 41 pts

7th USA Bruce Mahoney 6 7 8 8 8 [20] 1 6 – – 44T pts

8th ESP Iago Lopez Marra 5 4 6 7 6 10 6 [12] – – 44T pts

9th POL Jacek Noetzel 9 9 9 9 9 [15] 12 7 – – 64 pts

10th USA lars guck 15 10 13 12 10 2 [18] 14 – – 76 pts

11th USA Bailey White 8 12 12 13 11 11 11 [15] – – 78 pts

12th UAS Robbie Daniel [20] 18 10 10 14 12 9 9 – – 82 pts

13th USA Michael Christensen 11 12.5/RDG 16 11 12 16 10 [22] – – 88.5 pts

14th CAN Larry Woods 12 11 11 16 [36/DNF] 27 23 10 – – 110 pts

15th ISV Chris Batchelor [24] 13 19 21 13 13 14 18 – – 111 pts

A-Class World Championship – Classic – Final Leaders after 8 races (32 entries)

1st AUS Andrew Landenberger [1] 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 7 pts

2nd ESP Micky Todd 3 2 [9] 2 3 2 2 2 – – 16 pts

3rd AUS Andreas Landenberger 4/SCP* 4 [33/DNC] 6 2 7 3 3 – – 29 pts

4th USA Ken Marshack 5 6 2 4 5 4 [7] 6 – – 32 pts

5th USA O.H. Rodgers 4 3 4 5 [33/DNF] 3 10 7 – – 36 pts

6th USA Ben Hall 9 5 6 [12] 6 5 5 4 – – 40 pts

7th USA Bob Webbon [33/DNF] 14 5 3 4 9 4 5 – – 44 pts

8th USA Bill Kast [13] 9 7 7 8 8 8 9 – – 56 pts

9th SUI Charles Bueche [12] 7 3 11 11 12 6 8 – – 58 pts

10th USA Axel Issel [17] 10 8 8 9 11 9 11 – – 66 pts

11th USA Andrew Burdett 10 12 12 9 [16] 13 15 12 – – 83 pts

12th USA Bobby Orr 7 [15] 13 15 13 14 12 14 – – 88 pts

13th USA Mark Miller 19 [21] 10 14 19 18 11 15 – – 106 pts

14th USA Gilbert Macpherson 6 20 17 16 12 10 [33/DNC] 33/DNC – – 114 pts

15th 435 John Cramer [22] 18 16 13 15 17 20 17 – – 116 pts

Full results available here . . .