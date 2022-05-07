A-Class Worlds – Parent and Landenberger are new Champions

- A-Class Open World Champion – Ravi Parent USA
- A-Class Classic World Champion – Andrew Landenberger AUS
It came down to the final race for the A-Class Open World title, with Ravi Parent USA finishing two points ahead of Jakub Surowiec POL to claim the overall victory.
In third place was Riley Gibbs USA, holding off the late charge of Darren Bundock AUS who took fourth overall.
In the A-Class Classic World title event, Andrew Landenberger AUS took a comfortable victory, nine points clear of Micky Todd ESP.
Keeping it in the family, Andrew’s son Andreas Landenberger completed the podium in third place.
A-Class World Championship – Open – Final Leaders after 8 races (35 entries)
1st USA Ravi Parent [10] 1 1 1 2 6 3 2 – – 16 pts
2nd POL Jakub Surowiec 1 2 3 [4] 4 3 2 3 – – 18 pts
3rd USA Riley Gibbs 2 5 2 2 1 8 4 [11] – – 24 pts
4th AUS Darren Bundock 3 6 4 5 5 [7] 5 1 – – 29 pts
5th AUS Steven Brewin 7 3 5 3 3 4 [36/OCS] 5 – – 30 pts
6th FRA Emmanuel DODE 4 8 7 6 7 5 [36/OCS] 4 – – 41 pts
7th USA Bruce Mahoney 6 7 8 8 8 [20] 1 6 – – 44T pts
8th ESP Iago Lopez Marra 5 4 6 7 6 10 6 [12] – – 44T pts
9th POL Jacek Noetzel 9 9 9 9 9 [15] 12 7 – – 64 pts
10th USA lars guck 15 10 13 12 10 2 [18] 14 – – 76 pts
11th USA Bailey White 8 12 12 13 11 11 11 [15] – – 78 pts
12th UAS Robbie Daniel [20] 18 10 10 14 12 9 9 – – 82 pts
13th USA Michael Christensen 11 12.5/RDG 16 11 12 16 10 [22] – – 88.5 pts
14th CAN Larry Woods 12 11 11 16 [36/DNF] 27 23 10 – – 110 pts
15th ISV Chris Batchelor [24] 13 19 21 13 13 14 18 – – 111 pts
A-Class World Championship – Classic – Final Leaders after 8 races (32 entries)
1st AUS Andrew Landenberger [1] 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 7 pts
2nd ESP Micky Todd 3 2 [9] 2 3 2 2 2 – – 16 pts
3rd AUS Andreas Landenberger 4/SCP* 4 [33/DNC] 6 2 7 3 3 – – 29 pts
4th USA Ken Marshack 5 6 2 4 5 4 [7] 6 – – 32 pts
5th USA O.H. Rodgers 4 3 4 5 [33/DNF] 3 10 7 – – 36 pts
6th USA Ben Hall 9 5 6 [12] 6 5 5 4 – – 40 pts
7th USA Bob Webbon [33/DNF] 14 5 3 4 9 4 5 – – 44 pts
8th USA Bill Kast [13] 9 7 7 8 8 8 9 – – 56 pts
9th SUI Charles Bueche [12] 7 3 11 11 12 6 8 – – 58 pts
10th USA Axel Issel [17] 10 8 8 9 11 9 11 – – 66 pts
11th USA Andrew Burdett 10 12 12 9 [16] 13 15 12 – – 83 pts
12th USA Bobby Orr 7 [15] 13 15 13 14 12 14 – – 88 pts
13th USA Mark Miller 19 [21] 10 14 19 18 11 15 – – 106 pts
14th USA Gilbert Macpherson 6 20 17 16 12 10 [33/DNC] 33/DNC – – 114 pts
15th 435 John Cramer [22] 18 16 13 15 17 20 17 – – 116 pts