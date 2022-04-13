UF50 Celebration Sailing Regatta entries now open

Hosted by the Royal London YC, Cowes, the UF50 Celebration sailing regatta will take place on Friday 19 and Saturday 20 August.

The regatta forms part of the UF50 celebration to commemorate sailor and boat designer Uffa Fox (1898-1972) at Cowes Parade from 18 – 21 August, and marks the 50th anniversary of his death.

The regatta is open to all Uffa Fox-related designs of dinghies, keelboats and yachts.

These include but are not limited to Firefly, National 12, International 14, Redwing dinghy, Pegasus, Albacore, Jollyboat, National 18, Flying 10, Flying Fifteen, Foxcub 18, Harrier 20 , Flying Fox, Foxterrier 22, Foxhound 24 and Atalanta.

Four races are scheduled and it is the intention of the race committee to run two races on Friday and two races on Saturday; however a maximum of three races per day may be sailed.

The target time for each race will be 45 minutes for dinghies and 60 minutes for National 18s, keelboats and yachts.

See event details, notice of race and enter online here . . .

