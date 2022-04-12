Sam Goodchild first to finish 1000 Milles des Sables

Sam Goodchild on the Ocean Fifty Leyton crossed the finish line of the 2nd edition of the 1000 Milles des Sables in 1st position on Tuesday 12 April at 16:50hr.

Eric Peron on the Ocean Fifty Komilfo finished second at 18:07hr Tuesday evening.

In Class40, the competition is a lot tighter and the last 200 miles could provide some surprises.

Corentin Douguet on Queguiner-Innovo still leads with 230 nm to go, but in a tight group comprising, Ian lipinski on Credit Mutuel, Simon Koster on Banque Du Leman and Axel Trhin on Project Rescue Ocean.

Douguet will have to be vigilant during the last section of the course between the way-point West Gascogne and Les Sables d’Olonne if he is to retain his lead to the finish.