Merlin Rocket Nationals – Birrell and Brearey set the pace on Day 2

Day 2 of the Aspire Merlin Rocket National Championship at Brading Haven Yacht Club.

With day 1 abandoned due to the strong wind conditions, three races were completed on day 2 to catch up.

As expected the focus was immediatly on defending champions, Tom Gillard and Rachael Gray, and Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey who have a liking for the heavy weather.

Birrell and Brearey finished the day top of the leaderboard with a 1, 2, 1 on 4 pts, with Gillard and Gray second with a 2, 1, 2 and 5 pts.

This has immediatly opened a nine point gap back to third placed Pete Nicholson and crew, tied on 14 pts with James Goss and Chris White.

In fifth are Chris Gould and Dan Martin with 16pts, and sixth Ian and Chris Martin on 20 pts.

Aspire Merlin Rocket National Championships 2023 – After 3 races (28 entries)

1st 3788 Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey 1 2 1 – – 4 pts

2nd 3759 Thomas Gillard and Racheal Gray 2 1 2 – – 5 pts

3rd 3775 Pete Nicholson and Pete Nicholson 6 5 3 – – 14 pts

4th 3814 James Goss and Chris White 5 3 6 – – 14 pts

5th 3803 Chris Gould and Dan Martin 4 8 4 – – 16 pts

6th 3719 Ian Martin and Chris Martin 8 4 8 – – 20 pts

7th 3791 Jon Gorringe and Matt Currell 12 6 5 – – 23 pts

8th 3807 Tim Saxton and Pete Matthews-Dixon 3 12 9 – – 24 pts

9th 3691 Mike Calvert and Emma Hivey 10 14 7 – – 31 pts

10th 3820 Caroline Croft and Faye Chatterton 11 7 13 – – 31 pts

11th 3666 John Meadowcroft and Oliver Meadowcroft 9 15 10 – – 34 pts

12th 3787 Chris Martin and John Tailby 7 16 14 – – 37 pts

13th 3700 Rob Kennaugh and Andrew Prosser 14 9 15 – – 38 pts

14th 3780 Sarah Richards and Nigel Wakefield 16 10 12 – – 38 pts

15th 3746 James Wells and Anna Aylward 17 13 11 – – 41 pts

16th 3796 William Warren and George Bender 15 11 20 – – 46 pts

17th 3782 Ed Chapman and Hannah Peters 13 17 17 – – 47 pts

18th 3696 Alaexander Warren and Jonty Freeman 18 18 16 – – 52 pts

19th 3817 Geoff Kimber and Helen Kimber 19 20 18 – – 57 pts

20th 3745 Paul Dean and Hannah Burt 20 19 19 – – 58 pts

21st 3816 Phil Emery and Phoebe Paine 21 21 21 – – 63 pts

22nd 3672 John Cooper and Phil Scot 29.0 DNC 22 23 – – 74 pts

23rd 3821 Gavin Willis and Chris Bishop 29.0 DNC 29.0 DNC 22 – – 80 pts