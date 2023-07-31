RS Aero 2023 Worlds – RS Aero 5 & 7 Gold for Britain’s Chloe George and Peter Barton

Results after the Final Day of the RS Aero 2023 Worlds in Calasetta, Sardinia, hosted by the Lega Navale del Sulcis.

The fifth RS Aero World Championship ended with two more races sailed in a thermal mistral wind of 8-10 knots.

RS AERO 2023 World Champions :

RS AERO 5 – Overall GBR Chloe George

RS AERO 6 – Overall AUS Rhett Gowans, Women UKR Sofiia Naumenko

RS AERO 7 – Overall GBR Peter Barton, Women GER Juliane Barthel

RS AERO 9 – Overall USA Dan Falk

Final Fleet Leaders:

RS AERO 5 – Leaders after 12 races (36 entries)



1st GBR 3870 Chloe George, Female – – 22 pts

2nd SWE 3013 Elliot Hellstrom, Youth – – 37 pts

3rd EST 2089 Andrias Sillaste – – 51 pts

4th GBR 1181 Mark Ripley, Youth – – 55 pts

5th EST 4426 Ants Haarvel 57,0 – – 57 pts

RS AERO 6 – Leaders after 12 races (42 entries)



1st AUS 4453 Rhett Gowans – – 21 pts

2nd USA 4467 Dieter Creitz, Junior – – 35 pts

3rd UKR 3893 Sofiia Naumenko, Female – – 42 pts

4th GBR 3875 Andrew Frost – – 49 pts

5th ITA 3788 Andrea De Matteis, Youth – – 59 pts

6th ITA 3494 Davide Mulas, Youth – – 68 pts

RS AERO 7 – Leaders after 12 races (46 entries)



1st GBR 4396 Peter Barton

2nd GBR 4397 Jack Miller

RS AERO 9 – Leaders after 12 races (12 entries)



1st USA 4472 Dan Falk, Master – – 17 pts

2nd USA 4471 Madhavan Thirumalai – – 17 pts

3rd USA 4483 Keith Hammer – – 21 pts

4th GBR 4027 Robbie Lawson, Master – – 35 pts

5th NOR 3133 Henrik Schrader Bordal – – 49 pts

6th AUS 4477 Cameron Shaw, Master – – 60 pts