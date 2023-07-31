RS Aero 2023 Worlds – RS Aero 5 & 7 Gold for Britain’s Chloe George and Peter Barton

Results after the Final Day of the RS Aero 2023 Worlds in Calasetta, Sardinia, hosted by the Lega Navale del Sulcis.
The fifth RS Aero World Championship ended with two more races sailed in a thermal mistral wind of 8-10 knots.
RS AERO 2023 World Champions :
- RS AERO 5 – Overall GBR Chloe George
- RS AERO 6 – Overall AUS Rhett Gowans, Women UKR Sofiia Naumenko
- RS AERO 7 – Overall GBR Peter Barton, Women GER Juliane Barthel
- RS AERO 9 – Overall USA Dan Falk
Final Fleet Leaders:
RS AERO 5 – Leaders after 12 races (36 entries)
1st GBR 3870 Chloe George, Female – – 22 pts
2nd SWE 3013 Elliot Hellstrom, Youth – – 37 pts
3rd EST 2089 Andrias Sillaste – – 51 pts
4th GBR 1181 Mark Ripley, Youth – – 55 pts
5th EST 4426 Ants Haarvel 57,0 – – 57 pts
RS AERO 6 – Leaders after 12 races (42 entries)
1st AUS 4453 Rhett Gowans – – 21 pts
2nd USA 4467 Dieter Creitz, Junior – – 35 pts
3rd UKR 3893 Sofiia Naumenko, Female – – 42 pts
4th GBR 3875 Andrew Frost – – 49 pts
5th ITA 3788 Andrea De Matteis, Youth – – 59 pts
6th ITA 3494 Davide Mulas, Youth – – 68 pts
RS AERO 7 – Leaders after 12 races (46 entries)
1st GBR 4396 Peter Barton
2nd GBR 4397 Jack Miller
RS AERO 9 – Leaders after 12 races (12 entries)
1st USA 4472 Dan Falk, Master – – 17 pts
2nd USA 4471 Madhavan Thirumalai – – 17 pts
3rd USA 4483 Keith Hammer – – 21 pts
4th GBR 4027 Robbie Lawson, Master – – 35 pts
5th NOR 3133 Henrik Schrader Bordal – – 49 pts
6th AUS 4477 Cameron Shaw, Master – – 60 pts