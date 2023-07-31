29er World Championship 2023 – Playing catch-up

A big effort by PRO David Campbell-James and the race teams got the 29er World Championship back on track with four qualification races now completed.

One thing that didn’t change was the top of the leaderboard where Ben Crafoord and Jacob Marks of Australia count three race wins to lead with 3 pts.

Up into second are Anton and Johann Sach of Germany, racing in th Red flight, tied with Zeb Van Dorst and Yannick Van Den Akker of Holland, on 4 pts, each with two race wins and a second.

In fifth are Britain’s Charlie Gran and Sam Webb, tied on 5 pts with Mateo and Simon Codoñer of Spain, both have two race wins and a third.

Sixth are the French pair, Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux tied on 7 pts with Santiago Sesto-Cosby and Kuba Staite of Britain.

29er World Championship 2023 – 4 flights after Race 4 (205 entries)

1st AUS 3084 Ben Crafoord and Jacob Marks 1 1 -3 1 – – 3 pts

2nd GER 3222 Anton and Johann Sach 1 -4 2 1 – – 4 pts

3rd NED 2896 Zeb Van Dorst and Yannick Van Den Akker 1 1 2 -4 – – 4 pts

4th ESP 2976 Mateo and Simon Codoñer 3 -4 1 1 – – 5 pts

5th GBR 3260 Charlie Gran and Sam Webb -4 1 1 3 – – 5 pts

6th FRA 3 Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux 1 -7 2 4 – – 7 pts

7th GBR 3214 Santiago Sesto-Cosby and Kuba Staite -3 3 2 2 – – 7 pts

8th HUN 2759 Tóth Attila and Levente Borda -11 3 3 2 – – 8 pts

9th FRA 13 Tom Goron and Mael Clochard -12 5 1 3 – – 9 pts

10th IRL 22 Clementine and Nathan Van Steenberge 2 2 -6 5 – – 9 pts

11th AUS 3014 Aiden Hodzic and Ethan Lozevski 2 2 -14 5 – – 9 pts

12th GBR 2433 Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse 5 3 -12 2 – – 10 pts

13th ARG 8 Maximo Videla and Juan Cruz Albamonte 2 -8 4 4 – – 10 pts

14th AUS 3191 Joel Beashel and Logan Radford 3 -13 5 3 – – 11 pts

15th ITA 2 Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi -6 5 3 4 – – 12 pts

16th ARG 2581 Amparo Stupenengo and Tadeo Funes De Rioja 4 -8 7 3 – – 14 pts

17th ITA 3165 Alfredo Salerno and Luigi Ferruggia 8 6 -36 1 – – 15 pts

18th GBR 2849 Finian Morris and Oscar Morgan-Harris 3 -15 10 2 – – 15 pts

19th HUN 2765 Mór Csekovszky and Oliver Pais-Hank 4 1 -25 11 – – 16 pts

20th GBR 3081 Ben Mueller and Ben Bradley -7 2 7 7 – – 16 pts

